5 Characters You Didn’t Realize Appeared in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon

Few sitcoms are as successful as The Big Bang Theory. Running for 12 seasons on CBS, it follows Sheldon Cooper and his friends as they navigate life in California. At first, the guys focus on their work because they don’t have great luck with women, but they all grow, and by the end of the show, nearly all of them have healthy relationships. Sheldon, in particular, hits the jackpot by marrying Amy Farrah Fowler, a fellow scientist who tolerates all of his quirks. She helps him become a better person and reconnect with his family after he distances himself following the events of Young Sheldon.

The spinoff series focuses on Sheldon’s childhood and how he becomes the great scientist he is in The Big Bang Theory. To do that properly, plenty of characters make the jump between the two shows, but some of them aren’t as easy to spot as others.

1) Tam

Sheldon has trouble making friends in high school in Young Sheldon. The one person who connects with him is a boy named Tam, and despite their differences, they become good pals, even going over to each other’s houses for dinner. Sadly, Sheldon’s decision to go to Caltech drives a wedge into their relationship.

Tam returns in Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory to bring his son to visit Caltech, and Sheldon wants nothing to do with him. Sheldon’s friends try to figure out what’s going on, but it isn’t until Tam confronts his old buddy that everything comes to light. The two make up shortly after and depart on good terms.

2) Professor Proton

Sheldon makes his love for the show “Professor Proton” known throughout The Big Bang Theory. He hires the TV personality to do a show for him at home and frequently reaches out to him for advice about life. Even after Professor Proton passes away, he visits Sheldon in his dreams as a Force ghost.

To keep the continuity clean, Sheldon watches “Professor Proton” in a few episodes of Young Sheldon. He absorbs all of the information he can and takes it with him as he goes from a young high school student to a full-blown scientist.

3) Beverly Hofstadter

In The Big Bang Theory, Leonard Hofstadter’s mother, Beverly, torments him. He doesn’t agree with her parenting methods and believes she’s the reason he has trouble making real connections with women. They end the show on decent terms, but it’s still obvious that Leonard holds resentment toward his mother.

Young Sheldon takes the opportunity to touch on Leonard’s complicated childhood in Season 2. During a montage showing where all of Sheldon’s friends are during the titular character’s youth, Beverly can be heard yelling for Leonard.

4) Meemaw

Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw, is one of Young Sheldon‘s main characters. She is always up to no good, putting together illegal gambling spots and making fun of George Cooper. However, despite always causing trouble, she loves her grandchildren and will do anything for them.

Meemaw appears in a single episode of The Big Bang Theory, and while she still loves Sheldon, she’s nothing like her Young Sheldon counterpart. Sure, when the episode aired, the spinoff hadn’t started yet, but it’s clear the flagship show didn’t plan ahead when it came to Meemaw.

5) George Cooper

Young Sheldon builds to George Cooper’s death because it’s such a defining moment in the titular character’s life. Before George moves on, though, the series spends plenty of time showing how great a father he is. Even though he doesn’t understand Sheldon’s path, he’s always supportive, taking him to different schools and seminars.

Sheldon has a hard time remembering the good about his father in The Big Bang Theory because he believes he cheated on his mom. But watching a tape of George coaching football in Season 12 helps Sheldon move past his anger and changes his life for the better.

The Big Bang Theory is streaming on HBO Max, and Young Sheldon is streaming on Netflix.

Did you know that all of these characters appear in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon? Which other characters do you wish had made the jump? Let us know in the comments below!