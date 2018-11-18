‘Charmed’: “Bug A Boo” Synopsis Released

The CW has released an official synopsis for “Bug A Boo,” the upcoming eighth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

As we’ve seen in photos from the episode, the Charmed Ones will continue trying to balance their magical lives with their personal, but that magical life is a tricky one. The photos also show the Elders paying Mel (Melonie Diaz) a visit something that turns out to be quite unexpected. You can check out the synopsis below.

A STICKY SITUATION — While on the hunt for Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon), Mel (Melonie Diaz) scours The Book of Shadows as Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) cross reference them to find any clues that might lead them to this new demon. As if that isn’t enough, they discover that there is a Changeling Demon on the loose that puts one of the sisters in danger. Elsewhere, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) signs up for a job helping to market a new dating app which could land her a summer internship. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) decides to go outside her comfort zone after a little encouragement from Maggie. Meanwhile, Mel is given a task by The Elders that she was not expecting. Ser’Darius Blain and Nick Hargrove also star. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Zoe Marshall.

Whatever the unexpected task from the Elders, fans will have plenty more episodes to see how things play out for the Charmed Ones. The CW recently gave Charmed a full-season order, adding nine more episodes to the series for a total of 22 this season.

The Charmed reboot follows three sisters who are brought together when they discover they are powerful witches. While the series was the subject of some scrutiny earlier this year, it since has found an audience, as well as support from some of the franchise’s alums.

“[Charmed] is a show about three strong women again.” original Charmed star Shannon Doherty said of the reboot last month. “I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET after Supergirl on The CW. “Bug A Boo” airs December 2nd.