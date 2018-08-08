The CW Releases Two New ‘Charmed’ Teasers

The CW’s Charmed reboot is still about two months away from its premiere and now the network is giving fans two new teasers to help with the wait.

In the first teaser, entitled “Miss Tea,” the three new Charmed Ones experiment with an old Ouija board and get a little more than they bargained for when it actually works. You can check that out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the teaser is set up as a reminder that the series will premiere on Oct. 14, the full trailer hinted that the Ouija board may have some significance. What will definitely be important on the series, however, is the sisterhood between Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz). It’s the importance of that sisterhood that is front and center in the other new teaser for the series, “Girl Power,” which you can check out below.

The importance of sisterhood and the strength it creates for the three Charmed Ones is a theme that was prevalent in the original Charmed series that ran for eight seasons and followed a different set of Charmed Ones — the Halliwell sisters — as they discover their destiny as powerful witches. It’s this and other similarities between the upcoming Charmed and the original that have many fans dismissing the reboot. Even original star Holly Marie Combs has been critical of the upcoming series, but Mantock told US Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con last month that she wants fans to know that the show isn’t a copy of the original and that people need to give it a chance.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock said. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

“Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is,” Mantock said. “And there are lots of people who are really excited for it. So, I’ve got my ears open to them and I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it as well because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Charmed premieres on The CW Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET following Supergirl.

Will you be tuning into Charmed? Let us know in the comments below.