‘Charmed’: The Sisters Test Their Magic in “Let This Mother Out” Photos

The CW has released photos for the upcoming second episode of the network’s Charmed reboot, entitled “Let This Mother Out”.

Details about the episode have not yet been revealed, but the photos appear to show the sisters getting a bit more comfortable with their newfound powers as a new set of Charmed Ones. As those familiar with the previous Charmed series may know, the new characters aren’t the Halliwell girls. The Charmed Ones this time around are Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz), Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock). The existence of Macy will come as a surprise to Mel and Maggie in the series premiere as their mother had never revealed they had a third sister. It’s a premise that is a little different than that of the original Charmed, which didn’t introduce a half-sister — Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) until season 4.

Even though not much has been released for “Let This Mother Out”, an official synopsis has been released for the series pilot which will debut on Sunday, October 14. You can check it out below.

After the tragic death of Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) mother, the sisters struggle with moving forward but face another huge shock when they learn they have an older sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock). With the emotions of all three sisters running high, each of the girls suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities: Mel can freeze time, Maggie starts hearing others’ thoughts and Macy has telekinetic powers.

While trying to understand their new powers, Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans), gathers the sisters and reveals they’re actually powerful witches, as was their mother. He also lets them in on a little secret, he’s not really a professor, he’s their “Whitelighter,” a witch’s advisor and guide. The sisters must make the decision to accept their new destiny as The Charmed Ones…and their new duty to protect humankind from the demons that walk among us…one of whom killed their mother. Ellen Tamaki and Ser’Darius Blain also star.

Brad Siberling directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin.

Charmed premieres on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.