Chicago Fire Promotes Cast Member to Series Regular

Chicago Fire is making another change for Season 13. According to Deadline, Jocelyn Hudon has been upped to series regular status for the NBC series' upcoming new season. Hudon joined Chicago Fire in Season 12 playing Lyla Novak, a paramedic at Firehouse 51. On the series, Lyla is initially reluctant to be part of the team, but quickly becomes an integral part of things at 51. Chicago Fire, part of Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, was renewed for Season 13 back in March alongside Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Hudon's promotion to series regular is the latest change for Chicago Fire. In May, it was announced that the long-running series will be losing one of its original cast members headed into Season 13 with Eamonn Walker exiting Chicago Fire as a series regular. Walker plays Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden with the character being appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of the CFD in the Season 12 finale. Walker is expected to appear in a recurring capacity for Season 13. Another series star, Kara Kilmer exited the series at the end of Season 12.

As for Hudson, she is best known for her role as Abby on FX's The Strain. She also recently appeared on NBC's The Irrational, FX's Dave, and Apple TV's Acapulco. She also has credits appearing in series such as Criminal Minds, 9-1-1, and The Rookie: Feds.

What is Chicago Fire About?

Part of Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire follows the lives — professional and personal — of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago's Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61. The series stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso, and more. As was noted above, Chicago Fire was renewed along with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. earlier this year.

Chicago Med Has Also Seen Some Shakeups

Chicago Fire isn't the only One Chicago series to see some shifts. It was announced earlier this year that Chicago Med would be getting a new showrunner for that series' tenth season. Allen MacDonald will be taking over as showrunner for the new season as co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider exited the series at the end of Season 9 to "explore other possibilities".

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television," the statement read (via Variety). "We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We've been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all."

"We're grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med," Dick Wolf added. "They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade."