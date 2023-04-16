Class of '09 Trailer Starring Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara Released

Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry and American Horror Story alum Kate Mara are teaming up for a new miniseries from FX Networks and Hulu. Class of '09 "follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy."

Class of '09 begins streaming on Hulu on May 10th. In addition to Henry and Mara, the new series also stars Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar. The thriller series was created by author Tom Rob Smith. You can check out the trailer below:

Is Eternals 2 Happening?

In addition to his upcoming role in Class of '09, the recently Oscar-nominated Henry will soon be heard reprising his role as Miles Morales' father in Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse. Of course, that's not the only Marvel character Henry has played. He also starred as Phastos in the Eternals, and many fans are wondering if there will ever be a sequel. An Eternals sequel has yet to officially be greenlit by Marvel Studios despite reports from some of the film's cast indicating more was on the way. Director Chloe Zhao recently addressed the possibility of returning...

"No comment," Zhao said in an interview last month. "When you're in Marvel and when you're dealing with an audience that big, I truly treasure and respect that each of us is so unique. It's exciting that we're all so different, and we're all changing and growing every day. But with a global audience, it's almost impossible to make everybody perfectly happy, and to do that is to say that everyone is the same. So I think there's inevitably going to be that [difference of opinion], and you just have to stay true to the kind of film you want to make and who you are and the people you're collaborating with. That's all you can do, really, and have a good time. Everything else is out of your control."

Are you hoping for a second Eternals movie? Tell us in the comments!

Class of '09 premieres on Hulu on May 10th.