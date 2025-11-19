Clone Wars Star Reveals New Details On Unfinished Season 7 Story: “I Don’t Know If Those Episodes Will Ever Be Released”

Star Wars: Clone Wars isn’t just considered one of the greatest animated series in the science fiction franchise that introduced fans to the Jedi and the Sith. Many fans often consider the show to be the greatest thing that Star Wars has produced in its long history. Releasing over one hundred and thirty episodes, Clone Wars came to an end in 2020 with its seventh and final season. While season seven wrapped up many of the storylines that perpetuated the series, there was one major arc that never saw the light of day. In a recent interview, a Star Wars star broke down how a major storyline never made it to television.

In attending the convention Space Con this year, actor Daniel Logan discussed his return to the role of Boba Fett following his previous portrayal of the character in the live-action Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. During the interview, Logan revealed that an arc dedicated to the intergalactic bounty hunter in Clone Wars had been planned. Here’s what Daniel had to say when it came to the story that never saw the light of day,

“One of the greatest and saddest things for me working on that show was we actually had a whole season seven that was meant to be based around Boba Fett. It was about to be the story of Boba Fett and how he got his new armor. Because most people are like, ‘Well, he just took Jango Fett’s armor and he used Jango Fett’s helmet.’ But if you remember in the previous seasons, he blew Jango Fett’s helmet up trying to kill Mace Windu.”

Boba Fett’s Armored Origin

Logan proceeded to explain how one of the proposed storylines actually found its way into the Star Wars live-action series, The Book of Boba Fett, albeit in a far different manner: “We ended up doing a story of how he went around and got his armor. There was a story arc of how Boba Fett got his dent in his helmet, and how he killed Cad Bane, but then Cad Bane ends up surviving and then going against Boba Fett later on in The Book of Boba Fett. They just released the chase between Anakin Skywalker and Boba Fett. You can find that online now. So, they’re slowly but surely releasing some of those roughs that we actually filmed or recorded. I remember when I started reading through these scripts, my eyes just filled with water, because it was exactly as a fan what I wanted to see, and what I thought the fans deserved to see of the backstory of Boba Fett. And I don’t know if those episodes will ever be released.”

Following The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter has yet to be confirmed for a future project, though that doesn’t mean the Mandalorians are going anywhere. In 2026, The Mandalorian And Grogu will hit the silver screen, becoming the first movie to focus on the dynamic duo who have become two of the biggest characters in the Star Wars franchise in recent years. While Boba Fett hasn’t been confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming film, he has been a part of Mando’s story in the past.

