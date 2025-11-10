5 Minor Star Wars Characters With Incredibly Complex Backstories

Star Wars has more staying power than any other franchise. Despite kicking things off over 40 years ago, there are no signs of a reboot, no matter how many complaints there are about the Disney era. All the success is a testament to the rich lore of a galaxy far, far away. The war between the light and dark sides has been raging for millennia, and every corner of the galaxy gets a chance to say its piece about it. However, there’s so much time in a day, which means the spotlight has to remain on the main characters for the most part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s so impressive about Star Wars, though, is that there’s so much supplementary material that fleshes out little-known faces. Just about every object and person in the franchise has had a chance to shine at one point or another. Here are five minor Star Wars characters with incredibly complex backstories.

5) Lobot

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back introduces one of the franchise’s most unique planets: Bespin, which is constantly shrouded in a rich cloud cover. Cloud City takes advantage of that, mining gas that makes its residents rich. Lando Calrissian runs the joint in Episode V and always has his trusty aide, Lobot, by his side, helping him run day-to-day operations.

Lobot is far more than just a run-of-the-mill cyborg, though. Bespin is his home planet, and he finds himself working for the Empire before leaving the rat race behind to join Lando’s smuggling ring. Unfortunately, a mission gone awry leaves Lobot on death’s door, and his cybernetics must take control of his body. But losing his personality doesn’t mean he loses his passion for justice.

4) Tera Sinube

While Star Wars: The Clone Wars spends most of its time building the relationship between the clones and their Jedi superiors, there is still time for members of the Order to go off on their own. In Season 2, Ahsoka Tano enlists the help of Jedi Master Tera Sinube to recover a lost lightsaber. Being an older Jedi, Sinube proves to be wise like Yoda, but he’s also seen his fair share of action.

In the High Republic era, Sinube serves as a detective on Coroscaunt, solving crimes long before the local cops even catch wind of them. He also sits on the Jedi Council for years and helps train young Jedi, including the future Sith Lord Count Dooku.

3) Sy Snootles

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi struggles to reach the heights of its predecessors, and part of the reason is that it jumps the shark a couple of times. The first instance comes at Jabba’s Palace, where aliens participate in a bizarre musical sequence that still boggles minds to this day. The star of the show is Sy Snootles, who goes down a wild path to end up in Jabba’s employ.

Sy Snootles finds love prior to the start of the Clone Wars with Ziro the Hutt, Jabba’s uncle. Once Ziro leaves her in the dust, she becomes a bounty hunter and accepts Jabba’s order to kill her former lover. With Ziro out of the picture, Snootles resumes her singing career and entertains anyone who comes to visit Jabba.

2) Cornelius Evazan

The only place on Tatooine more terrifying than Jabba’s Palace is the Mos Eisley Cantina. No one is friendly when Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi enter the spot in Star Wars: A New Hope, but Cornelius Evazan is worse than the rest. He immediately picks a fight and learns the hard way what a slash from a lightsaber feels like.

It turns out that Evazan has a reason to be bitter. His claim to fame is that he’s a galaxy-renowned plastic surgeon, but a run-in with a bounty hunter leaves his face looking worse for wear. It’s also worth pointing out that Evazan works for Dryden Vos for a bit, creating the Decraniated for the ruthless crime lord.

1) Willrow Hood

Sometimes, the Star Wars fanbase spots a character in the background that sticks out to them, and it demands answers. That happens to Willrow Hood, who appears to be holding an ice cream machine as he tries to escape Cloud City during the evacuation in The Empire Strikes Back.

Supplementary material reveals that Hood is looking to leave his home behind when the Empire arrives, being tasked with taking a canister to Batuu. After a series of close calls with stormtroopers, Hood gets away and begins his trek to the Outer Rim.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!