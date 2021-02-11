Clue Animated Series in the Works

✖

In addition to the previously announced live-action adaptation of the board game Clue, Deadline reveals that an animated adaptation of the concept is also being developed. Details about the narrative are being kept under wraps, with the premise of the game seeing players investigate rooms, objects, and even one another in hopes of finding out who committed a murder. The game was previously adapted into a live-action film back in 1985, featuring a dinner party at which there is a murder, resulting in all of the guests questioning who committed the crime. To honor the multiple outcomes of playing the game, Clue even featured multiple different endings.

The new project aims to be "encapsulating the thrilling and suspenseful dynamics that have made Clue a global sensation for more than seven decades.”

“‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe.’ By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why Clue is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment of Fox Entertainment, shared in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box.”

Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s President of Global Scripted Programming, added, “We’re thrilled to team up once again with our great partners at Fox and also work with Bento Box on this exciting new series. Clue is an iconic whodunit property that exudes mystery and intrigue, and has fans all over the world. We can’t wait to share our reimagined animated version with audiences.”

The game originally debuted in 1949, first under the name "Murder!," and can feature 324 possible outcomes. Given that the concept centers around a murder, the previous film earned a PG-13 rating, though it's unknown what tone this upcoming endeavor will embrace.

The previously announced live-action adaptation was set to come from Deadpool collaborators Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, but those plans had the project being developed under 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. Additionally, initial remarks from the creative team claimed that the project could secure an R rating. Now that this live-action update would be developed under the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, it's unclear if that project would still embrace the more macabre tone.

