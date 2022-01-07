Cobra Kai Creators Address Potential Hilary Swank Appearance

Every season of Cobra Kai has brought back at least one or two pivotal characters from the to help tell the ongoing story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Kreese, Ali Mills, Terry Silver, Chozen, and quite a few others have made appearances throughout the show, and fans are now asking when the Next Karate Kid will be making her Cobra Kai debut.

The fourth Karate Kid film saw Hilary Swank take over as the main character, learning from the late Pat Morita’s Miyagi, just as Daniel did. She’s the most important character from the franchise not to appear on the show yet, so viewers are naturally wondering if she will have a chance to join the fight, or even just show up for a cameo. The trio of Cobra Kai creators recently spoke with Fandom about the possibility of Swank’s Julie Pierce joining the cast, and they were cryptically optimistic in their answer.

“All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank,” said co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz “We think she’s a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she’s somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can’t say if she’ll return, we can’t say how she’d return if she was going to return.”

“We can say that we talk about her and maybe we’ve met her, maybe we’ve worked with her, maybe we haven’t,” he continued. “We can’t tell you anything! It’s gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!”

While Hurwitz didn’t really give an answer, the response should still be exciting for Cobra Kai fans hoping to see Julie on the series. The creative team is obviously willing give Swank a role at one point or another, there are likely just a lot of things that need to happen first. Swank’s schedule has to line up with the production and Julie has to fit into the story in a natural way. There are definitely a couple of hurdles to make it work, but the producers seem willing.

