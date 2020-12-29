Cobra Kai: Daniel and Chozen Share Secrets in Exclusive Season 3 Clip

Fans of The Karate Kid are going to get a chance to revisit the second film in the franchise when new episodes of Cobra Kai make their debut on Netflix later this week. The trailer for Season 3 of the series revealed that Chozen and Kumiko, characters from The Karate Kid Part II, are returning to the franchise in the new installment of Cobra Kai, and now we have an even better look at how one of those interactions will go. ComicBook.com can exclusively share a new clip from the upcoming season that shows Daniel and Chozen interacting, face to face, and discussing their relationships with Mr. Miyagi.

In the clip, which you can check out above, Chozen shows Daniel some of the old Miyagi secrets back in Okinawa. Daniel believes that he already knows everything Mr. Miyagi could have taught him, but Chozen calls that into question.

The new season will see Daniel return to Okinawa, the home of Mr. Miyagi, for the first time since The Karate Kid Part II. The spirit of Miyagi has loomed large over the series, particularly when it comes to Daniel's storyline, but now it will become a more direct part of the plot.

“It’s a constant struggle for [Daniel] to live up to the legacy of his beloved father figure,” co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz told Total Film in a recent interview. “We’re constantly looking for ways to honour Pat Morita’s legacy and make it feel like he’s a part of the series, because he’s such an important part of the Karate Kid universe.”

Hurwitz went on to explain that the journey Daniel takes to Okinawa, Japan in the new season will help the show “honour Mr. Miyagi’s spirit and Pat Morita’s performance in a whole new way."

“One of the coolest things about season 3 is the Okinawa storyline, and being able to revisit The Karate Kid Part II, which was actually the most successful of all the three original Karate Kid movies,” added co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg. “There’s nostalgia there, but there is also a sense of expanding the world of the TV show.”

What do you think of the new Cobra Kai clip? Are you looking forward to watching the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!

Cobra Kai Season 3 arrives on Netflix on January 1st.