Cobra Kai Season 3 Launches With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Cobra Kai Season 3 has launched with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix decided to release Cobra Kai season 3 early as a holiday gift to fans - and at the time of writing this, it looks like the fans and critics alike are showing a whole lot of gratitude for the content. The first batch of perfect-score reviews shower praise on Cobra Kai's creators and stars, with one critic stating "I cannot praise this season and the show enough. The work in place to make a beloved film franchise into an endearing and exciting television show is not easy, but the Cobra Kai team has done it."

The ending of Cobra Kai season 2 certainly gave fans of the show all the incentive needed to make an eager return for season 3. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) finally had their personal tensions boil over into their respective roles as sensei, leading to an epic brawl. During the battle between the students of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, things to a dire turn when Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) betrayed Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), leaving Miguel comatose after a serious fall. Now Robby is on the run; Daniel's wife has been forbidden him from doing or teaching karate anymore; and Johnny is battling a serious spiral of depression, having lost Cobra Kai and his students to his abusive former teacher John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Those dangling plotlines are filled with plenty of intrigue for fans who have been sticking with Cobra Kai since season 1; season 3 is also a great reason for new fans to jump into the show. Whereas season 1 of the show was propelled by revisiting and re-examining events of the first Karate Kid movie, season 3 of Cobra Kai is move focus to The Karate Kid II, with a storyline set in Okinawa, Japan, where Daniel LaRusso has some lingering history with both his old flame, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and old rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). You can check out the Cobra Kai season 3 synopsis, below.

Realizing their rivalry went too far, Daniel will team up with Johnny to mend the tension between the students. However, as Daniel’s car dealership begins to tank, he must return to Okinawa, Japan to promote his business. While there, he reunites with his old fling Kumiko, and ex-rival Chozen Toguchi. While Daniel and Chozen trade karate techniques, Johnny helps Miguel regain his strength after coming out of his coma. With Daniel and Johnny occupied, the students of Cobra Kai Dojo grow stronger and more violent as they more faithfully follow their merciless sensei, John Kreese.

Cobra Kai season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.