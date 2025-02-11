Cobra Kai Sneak Peek Teases an Emotional Funeral to Kick Off Final Episodes

Play video

The final episodes of Cobra Kai are just a couple of days away, and the beloved series is going to be kicking off its ending with a funeral. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 6 – Part 3, and the entire clip depicts a funeral scene that takes place at the start of this last batch of episodes. You can take a look in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans of the show already know, the funeral is for none other than Kwon, the former leader of Kreese’s latest iteration of Cobra Kai. Part 2 of Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season concluded with an all-out brawl at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Many of the competing dojos were part of the fight and a weapon got involved. Kwon picked up a knife that wasn’t meant for him to use and it didn’t end well for him. The young man fell on the knife and was killed, instantly ending the brawl and the Sekai Taikai along with it.

In the clip, the remaining Cobra Kai members pay tribute to Kwon by lighting a funeral pyre and bidding him farewell. What we don’t know yet is if the dojo will seek some sort of retaliation (which isn’t exactly deserved) or if they will bow out of entire situation.

Based on the trailer for the final episodes, it appears the tournament is heading back to the Valley to wrap up, taking over the same venue where Daniel beat Johnny four decades prior. There are still a couple of semi-final matches left to be decided, as well as the overall tournament winner. Terry Silver and Sensei Wolf’s dojo has been leading the tournament from the beginning, but both Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai are within reach, and a lot could be decided by those last couple of matches.

You can check out the synopsis for the final episodes below!

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Cobra Kai‘s six-season run will end on Thursday, February 13th, with the final five episodes of the entire series. This season has been stretched out over several months, with Netflix rolling out five episodes at a time.