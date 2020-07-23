Comic-Con 2020: Simon Pegg & Nick Frost's Truth Seekers Gets First Trailer

Straight from the series official Comic-Con@Home panel today, Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for their new comedy series Truth Seekers starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Co-created by Pegg, Frost, and Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, the eight-episode series will premiere this fall on the streaming service. Joining Frost and Pegg in the cast for the series are co-stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. You can watch the full teaser trailer in the player above!

“Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said when it was announced last year that it would premiere on Amazon. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Described as a supernatural comedy, Truth Seekers will follow a group of paranormal investigators who work together to uncover ghostly sightings across the UK and document the entire thing for an online video channel. The description for the series notes "As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race."

Nick Frost stars as Gus in the series, the lead Truth Seeker as it were, with Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

Truth Seekers marks the latest collaboration between Frost and Pegg, who first worked together on the hit BBC series Spaced with filmmaker Edgar Wright and co-creator Jessica Hynes. From there they starred in Wright's Cornetto Trilogy with Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. The pair also co-wrote and co-starred in the 2011 comedy Paul while also lending their voice to animated films like The Boxtrolls, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and The Adventures of Tintin.

Other shows from Amazon Prime Video that will take part in San Diego Comic-Con's digital event today include superhero drama The Boys, Upload, and Utopia. In addition to breaking news and previews of upcoming new seasons, the panels will include behind-the-scenes stories and fan Q&A.

