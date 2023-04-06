Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

Coolio's cause of death has been revealed by some new reports. The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper passed away at the age of 59 near the end of last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coolio died from a Fentanyl overdose. Jamal Posey, the performer's manager and spokesperson told the trade. A coroner indicated that the rapper had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system as well. His manager indicated that Coolio's previous history with Asthma and cigarette smoking also played a role. Fans from all over rushed to social media to share their tributes to the "Fantastic Voyage" star. Other stars even got in on the act as they pointed out the man Coolio was away from the microphone.

After his passing, Sheila Finegan, his representation at Trinity Artists International, issued a statement for all the fans who were pouring out that love for Coolio. She said, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Coolio Will Appear On Futurama After His Death

Futurama executive producer David X. Cohen says that the beloved rapper actually recorded lines for the show before his passing. He told TMZ that the animated series just had to have another adventure with Kwanzabot as a part of the reboot. Hulu is bringing back Futurama for a 20-episode order. Coolio recorded his lines and dropped an impromptu freestyle that the producers just loved. Cohen also mentioned that the episode in question will be dedicated to Coolio, as Kwanzabot is such a fun part of the lore.

Actually, Coolio will rap over the closing credits as well. The creative team for the long-running series reportedly wanted to make sure that the artist got "the best send-off we can." Its a nice sentiment and something his family will appreciate for sure.

"Coolio was one of my favorite guests," Cohen told the outlet. "He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaabot."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coolio's friends and family.