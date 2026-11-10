Creature Commandos Adds Community Star for Monstrous Season 2 Role

Even with the DC Universe (DCU) changes and the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran, projects are still in the works, and a former Community actor has been added to Creature Commandos Season 2. When the news broke today that Gunn and Safran were leaving the DCU and Jeremy Latcham was replacing them, the two main projects that were mentioned as coming to finish Gunn’s run were Man of Tomorrow and The People vs. Gorilla Grodd. However, another project has just popped up in the news, as Creature Commandos is getting a second season and has just added a new actor.

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According to Jeff Sneider on his blog, the DCU has hired Community star Danny Pudi to voice Khalis the Mummy in Creature Commandos Season 2. Pudi played Abed Nadir on Community. He has also had one Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) performance in his career, where he played a SHIELD tech in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Danny Pudi cast as Khalis the Mummy in Season 2 of CREATURE COMMANDOS.



(Via @TheInSneider | https://t.co/uJDi1cYt6k) pic.twitter.com/2xsstYDGzA — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 10, 2026

What This Creature Commandos Casting Means for the DCU

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

One of the biggest questions surrounding the news that James Gunn is leaving the DCU is what this means for the future of the franchise. The last thing that Warner Bros. and Skydance want to do is pull off another complete reboot because fan fatigue could cause audiences to give up on the franchise with the nonstop changes. In his statement about the change, Skydance CEO David Ellison thanked Gunn and Safran for the transformation of the DC movies while he was also welcoming Latcham. He then said that the two left a lasting mark.

Whether this means that the DCU is going to change now and reboot again, or whether Latcham will continue what Gunn started, but in a likely more family-friendly manner, remains to be seen. There is a chance that a shared universe similar to what the MCU did, and this is assumed to include a shared universe. While Gunn’s movies have been connected, they all felt different. If Ellison’s comments about wanting the DCU to feel like the MCU are true, he probably wants to see Latcham have the movies all tying in together, and this could include what has already happened with Gunn’s films.

Of course, Gunn attempted to keep even the animated shows connected to the main movies in the DCU, with some stories set as stand-alone Elseworlds stories. That was something that had rarely been done before, and it is something that might change with new people in charge. While Creature Commandos is returning for its second season, it is unlikely that it will have anything to do with what Latcham begins to work on when he starts work for Skydance. It is exciting for fans to see the Mummy joining the team of monsters, and anything with Pudi is going to be fun, but this second season might be a swan song for the team.

Are you excited about seeing Creature Commandos bringing in Khalis the Mummy? Let us know what you want to see in the second season of this DCU show.