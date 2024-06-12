Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Superbad Director's Involvement With Season 2

Work on the sophomore season of DC's Peacemaker is currently underway, and it looks like a notable director is along for the ride. In a recent post on Instagram, Gunn confirmed that Superbad and Adventureland director Greg Mottola will be helming part of Peacemaker Season 2. Mottola, whose work on the TV side includes episodes of Dave, The Newsroom, and Arrested Development, will direct the second and third episodes of Peacemaker's new season.

"Ever since seeing Daytrippers back in the '90's at Film Forum in NY, I've been a huge @gregmottolaofficial fan – through Superbad and so much more," Gunn's post reads. "When we needed a director for episodes two and three of Season 2 of #Peacemaker he was the first person I thought of. Can't wait for you guys to see what we're cooking!"

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

Plot details are currently unknown about Peacemaker's sophomore season, which is currently filming and is set to debut on Max at a later date. John Cena will continue to lead the series as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, with Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

New cast members for Peacemaker Season 2 will include Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and David Denman in a currently-unknown role. Frank Grillo is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

Is James Gunn Directing Peacemaker Season 2?

Gunn has already confirmed that, thanks to his schedule filming DC Studios' Superman movie, he will not be able to direct as much of Peacemaker Season 2. He previously helmed the first, second, third, sixth, and eighth episodes of Peacemaker's first season.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn previously confirmed on social media.