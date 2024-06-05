Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed for Season 3

Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming back for Season 3! Paramount+ announced the news this morning on social media. Before Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution even gets rolling, Paramount is betting big on a familiar face for viewers. In an era where the Nielsen ratings can be a bit of an adventure for traditional shows, Criminal Minds has remained a mainstay. (During the earliest parts of the pandemic, the series enjoyed a turbo charge as people either revisited the series or discovered it for the first time.) The switch to Paramount+ for the recent entries has also reinvigorated longtime fans. Not too long ago, ComicBook caught up with Adam Rodriguez to unpack what's made the recent seasons so rewarding. There's some key cinematic differences at play here.

"Oh, man, well first of all, thank you, because we feel the same way. I mean, we're just so reinvigorated to be doing the show on Paramount+ now in more than one way. I mean, it's obviously Criminal Minds: Evolution," he told us. "So it's slightly different from what Criminal Minds was. But we've got these characters that have been around for all of these years, and have built up this relationship with the audience that we now get to explore in a new way."

(Photo: Paramount)

He added, "So it lends itself to feeling more cinematic just in the amount of breath, time, and space that we have to do that kind of exploration. I think another big part of that is the addition of Anthony Pietro, who's our Director of Photography now, is amazing and just has a has a great eye and a great feel for the show. And on top of all of that fits into the culture of the show as well."

What Happens In Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

(Photo: MICHAEL YARISH /PARAMOUNT+)

As Season 2 gets ready to blow the doors off of Paramount+, here's a fresh synopsis: "This season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Guest stars include Clark Gregg, Felicity Huffman, Liana Liberato, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White."

"In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

