CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Filming Spinoff Series

✖

Actor William Petersen, who is best known for his work as Dr. Gil Grissom on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after a health scare on the set of CSI: Vegas. The news was initially broken by TMZ, with the outlet reportedly that he fell ill while working on the upcoming CBS series this past Friday, and requested a break. An ambulance was reportedly called on Petersen's behalf, and he was taken to a nearby medical facility, but is reportedly now out of the hospital in better condition. It is unclear exactly what caused Petersen's illness, although TMZ hints that it could have been overexertion or exhaustion.

A prolific stage and screen actor, Petersen became best known for his work in To Live and Die in LA, as well as Will Graham in the Hannibal Lecter film Manhunter. Petersen joined the CSI world in 2000, portraying Gil Grissom in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series up until 2010. Petersen later left the series to pursue more stage acting, but remained as an executive producer, and made cameo roles in several episodes.

In August of last year, it was confirmed that Petersen would be returning to the franchise with CSI: Vegas, which he is also set to executive produce. The series opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

CSI: Vegas is expected to premiere on CBS on October 6th.