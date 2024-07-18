Curb Your Enthusiam: Larry David Receives 30th Emmy Nomination for Final Season

This year, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned for its 12th and final season with the series finale airing in April. Larry David first played the fictionalized version of himself in a one-hour special back in 1999, and the comedy series that followed in 2000 has been airing on and off on HBO for over 20 years. Today, nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Curb Your Enthusiasm earned four nominations. The show is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Larry David), Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. David’s nomination marks the 30th of his career while Curb has reached 55 nominations.

Throughout his career, David has won two Emmys. His first two nominations came in 1991 for his work on Seinfeld. He was nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for “For The Pony Remark” and “For The Deal.” David’s first win came in 1993 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing a Comedy Series for “For The Contest.” He was also a part of the winners’ circle that same year when Seinfeld took home the Emmy for Oustanding Comedy Series. Overall, David was nominated for 12 Emmys for Seinfeld between 1991 and 1996.

David’s second batch of Emmy nominations began in 2002 when Curb Your Enthusiasm was first nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Before his nomination this year, David was nominated ten times in the Oustanding Comedy Series category for Curb, and six times for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. For some reason, David is not listed among the nominees for Curb‘s Outstanding Comedy Series nod on the Emmys website this year. Throughout its run, Curb won two Emmys. In 2003, Robert B. Weide won Oustanding Directing for a Comedy Series for “Krazee-Eyez Killa.” In 2012, Steven Rasch won Oustanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series for “Palestinian Chicken.”

In 2016, David was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Larry David On Curb Ending:

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David joked in a statement when the end of the series was announced. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys added. “Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is now streaming on Max. The Emmys are taking place on September 15th at 8 PM ET on ABC.