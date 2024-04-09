Curb Your Enthusiasm EP Doesn't Care If You Hated the Finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm's executive producer doesn't care if you liked the finale or not. The Wrap asked Jeff Schaffer about the reaction to the last episode of the HBO favorite. In his response, he wanted to make it clear, they don't care if you didn't like the last episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The interview goes all over the gamut talking about getting all the weird puzzle pieces together for a meta take on Seinfeld's infamous ending. However, the Curb episode does deliver a twist that makes this final note very different than the other beloved comedy's ending

"No, I mean it was like, we're giving you the Seinfeld finale on steroids. We're owning that Larry's learned nothing, so if you don't like it, too bad, we don't care," Schaffer explained. "There was never hesitation not to do it, because it felt right."

"There's just a lot of work on making sure that it's not just that, that it's also a funny episode of Curb," he added. "It was very important for us that the final episode was a good episode of Curb. So that was the part that was the most difficult, weaving these stories together and having some of them blow up in court."

Schaffer mused, "I mean, having Susie in a blonde wig, in a wheelchair, to grudgingly go along with Larry, only to have that blow up in his face… those are Curb stories that are happening and coming to a denouement in the trial itself. It was really important that it wasn't just a trial with our guys sitting there."

Saying Goodbye To Curb

HBO has been preparing fans for the end for a while now. As the announcement of the final season came down, a lot of people really had to grapple with the idea of this being the farewell to a TV institution at this point. There have been many points where Curb Your Enthusiasm was poised to end, but the finality is setting in for another fan, and they're thankful for the ride.

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David joked in his written statement when the finale was announced. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys chimed-in. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

