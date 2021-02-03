The CW Orders More Episodes of Superman & Lois and Walker

✖

The CW's two newest series, Superman & Lois and Walker, are getting additional episodes of their inaugural seasons. On Tuesday, the network announced several renewals for their slate of current television shows and included the episode count updates for both Superman & Lois and Walker adding two additional episodes to the former and five to the latter. Walker was also renewed for a second season while a Season 2 renewal for Superman & Lois remains to be determined.

According to the announcement (via TV Line), Superman & Lois's additional two episodes will bring its first season total to 15. That series debuts on Tuesday, February 23rd. As for Walker, in addition to its Season 2 pickup, the additional five episodes will bring that show's first season to a total of 18. Walker debuted on the network Thursday, January 21st, and its premiere drew the biggest Thursday primetime audience for the network since 2018 and was the most-watched series premiere since 2016.

"Though we're just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. "As The CW's 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most-watched series premiere in 5 years."

As for the renewals, the network's 2021-2022 season will see The Flash return for Season 8, Riverdale for Season 6, DC's Legends of Tomorrow for Season 7, All American, Charmed, Legacies, In The Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico all for fourth seasons, Dynasty for Season 5, and both Batwoman and Nancy Drew for third seasons on the network. As for two other Arrowverse series, Supergirl and Black Lightning, it was previously announced that the upcoming seasons for those shows -- Supergirl's sixth and Black Lightning's fourth -- would be their last.

