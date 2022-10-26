Daredevil's Charlie Cox Gets Ready for Born Again in New MMA Training Pictures

Earlier this month, Charlie Cox revealed he's been getting ready for Daredevil: Born Again by training with an MMA fighter. Wednesday, that fighter uploaded a picture of the duo, detailing what their training has looked like.

"I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realised he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," the Team KF Martial Arts team wrote on Instagram. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show."

When does work on Daredevil: Born Again begin?

Judging by the training pictures, it already has begun. Though Cox has said he's off filming another project at the moment, his training while not shooting has already started and a writers' room is well underway on the project. It's expected to begin filming at the beginning of 2023.

"Enough to get through it and enough to do it. I was pretty sore and achy. I had just finished filming something, and I had to fly in to do it all," Cox told The Hollywood Reporter last week. "So I had a few days to work with the stunt team and do all that kind of stuff. Getting used to the suit again was also a challenge, but there was enough there for them to use a significant amount of what I actually shot. I'm finishing up a project at the moment in Dublin, and I've been working with an amazing MMA trainer over here. So I've started to do some training with him to get ready for next year. So it's been really fun to do that again and take it to a new level."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

