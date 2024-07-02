Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio Open Up About Creative Reboot

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) are opening up about what’s going on with the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the groundbreaking Marvel Netflix series. In a new interview with Cox and D’Onofrio held during Fan Expo Boston 2024, the pair of actors revealed just how involved they were with scrapping the controversial original version of Born Again, and making a version of the MCU reboot that would serve as a continuation of the Netflix series.

During the Fan Expo Boston panel, Charlie Cox admitted to feeling of relief and gratitude after Marvel Studios stepped in to stop the production of Daredevil: Born Again and retool the show.

“Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive,” Cox said during the Fan Expo Boston panel. “Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that wasn’t maybe working as well as it could’ve done. Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy.”

Vincent D’Onofrio took that answer and went even further, explaining how it was his bond with Charlie Cox and their united position about these characters, the show, and the fandom that made all the difference:

“The best thing about the situation is what Charlie just said about the bosses at Marvel, and also the fact that Charlie and I were a team. We just supported each other in everything that each other wanted, whether we were in the scene or not. Whether it featured our characters, it didn’t matter. As a team, Charlie and I considered the story and the fans. Literally, I’m not sh*tting you. You guys, we considered you constantly and brought you up constantly.”

Daredevil: Born Again Reboot Explained

In October of last year, Marvel fans were shocked by a report stating that Marvel Studios has fired Daredevil: Born Again’s creative team and was doing a complete creative overhaul on the series. This was part of an overall retooling of the Marvel TV brand, following Bob Iger’s return as Disney CEO.

Originally, Daredevil: Born Again was going to be a legal procedural that would abandon the continuity of the Daredevil Netflix series, recasting major characters (Foggy Nelson, Karen Page), while retaining the actors in leading roles (Cox, D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher). That approach both confused and angered a lot of fans, who were already looking at the MCU Disney+ series as a very mixed bag of content.

At the start of this year, D’Onofrio explained how he and Cox felt much the same way as fans, and made sure to view the creative restart on Born Again as an opportunity to do what fans were overwhelmingly asking for:

“During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.’ So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing,” D’Onofrio explained. “It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we’re all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now.”

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in March of 2025. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

