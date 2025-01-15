Who Is Matt Murdock’s New Love Interest in the Daredevil: Born Again Trailer?

Nearly a decade after Daredevil first premiered on Netflix, the long-awaited follow-up series on Disney+ is preparing to launch. Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on March 4th, bringing the world of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, Marvel released the first full trailer for Born Again, giving fans a glimpse at the action to come. We also got a sneak peek at the brand new love interest for Matt Murdock, which certainly won’t bring joy to all of the Daredevil/She-Hulk truthers out there.

A couple of shots in the middle of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer show Matt involved with a woman we haven’t seen before, either in the previous Daredevil series or in the MCU. They’re shown dancing in the middle of an extravagant ball and, just a couple seconds later, getting steamy in the shower.

Who is the new lady in Matt Murdock’s life? There hasn’t been any kind of official reveal or confirmation just yet, other than the fact that the character is played by actress Margarita Levieva (seen recently in The Acolyte). Looking through Daredevil’s comic history, however, there’s one option that seems more likely than all the rest.

This is likely Heather Glenn, a love interest of Matt Murdock’s who was a prominent character in Frank Miller’s Daredevil run in the early 1980s. In the comics, Heather helped Matt and Foggy with their law firm, which seems to be a key part of this new TV series. She and Matt also dealt with the issue of misinformation in the media, a shared hatred of which brought them closer together. With Wilson Fisk now the mayor, there are bound to be plenty of storylines on the show involving influenced media and misinformation.

It’s also important to think about the scene in the trailer where the two of them are dancing. The sequence is clearly depicting a situation filled with people who have a lot of money, perhaps some sort of New Year’s Eve party or major benefit. That’s not the kind of circle that Matt Murdock usually finds himself in — he’s not Bruce Wayne. Heather Glenn, however, comes from money.

Over the course of the Defendersverse on Netflix, and a couple of short appearances in the MCU, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has been involved in his fair share of relationships. He has been involved with his now very close friend Karen Page, Claire Temple, the late Elektra Natchios and, most recently, Jennifer Walters. Of all Matt’s exes, Karen is the only one expected to appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4th, only on Disney+.