Daredevil: Born Again Just Gave MCU Fans Kingpin’s Most Hilarious Moment Yet

The MCU’s Kingpin may have had his funniest moment yet about halfway through this week’s episode of Daredevil: Born Again. It’s been clear from the start that Wilson Fisk can barely keep his mask of civility in place as Mayor of New York City, but listening to a choir of school children half-heartedly sing Starship’s 1985 single “We Built This City” brought him closer to the edge than anything we’ve seen so far. Vincent D’Onofrio played the moment perfectly, with a crooked smile and fidgeting fingers. This episode had a lot of big moments to discuss, but that didn’t stop fans on social media from pausing to appreciate this awkward snapshot of their favorite villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4!

Born Again Episode 4: “Sic Semper Systema,” finds Fisk pushing an ambitious agenda to overhaul the infrastructure of NYC and take on some massive construction projects. Appropriately, the school he visited took the opportunity to serenade him with a 40-year-old pop-rock song that has vaguely construction-related lyrics in the chorus. The joke isn’t even made at anyone’s expense — the camera pans over the faces of the young singers who are clearly bored, embarrassed, and not engaged with their performance, while the faculty and Fisk’s staff don’t look much happier than Fisk himself.

“Fisk listening to a child choir was absolutely hilarious. When it ended and the teacher says they have another song and he just refuses and leaves had me rolling,” one person tweeted shortly after the episode dropped. Another wrote, “I’m being so fr this is genuinely such a perfect way in introducing humor to a serious character.”

As noted above, this was a welcome glint of humor in an episode that had a lot of big emotional moments to juggle. Matt Murdock had to face Ayala’s family after his client’s shocking death, and later we were finally reintroduced to Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher. We even got some poignant discussion of a real-world issue — disingenuous people misusing the Punisher’s symbol and misunderstanding what the vigilante really stands for. It led to a harsh but revelatory heart-to-heart between these two heroes.

Next week will be an even bigger one for Daredevil, with two episodes dropping at once. This season will have nine episodes in total, and a second season is already in production. For now, you can catch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, with new episodes on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.