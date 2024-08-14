Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Show’s Gruesome Tone

When Daredevil was released in 2014, the series carried a drastic tonal shift compared to the Marvel properties released before it. At the time, films and television shows with the Marvel logo attached were made to play for the largest audiences possible. Daredevil, on the other hand, introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a darker corner of the franchise filled with adult themes and violence. Though Daredevil was plenty adult enough, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio says the upcoming continuation pushes the boundaries even a bit further.

“There are some things in this show, that we go much further with than on the original show,” D’Onofrio told Rotten Tomatoes at this year’s D23 Expo. “There’s one thing in particular, that my character does, that I can’t believe made it into the cut.”

Echo upset the status quo earlier this year, becoming the first TV-MA release from Marvel Studios, paving the way for Daredevil: Born Again to earn a similar rating.

“We didn’t set out to make a TV-MA show. We set out to make a Maya Lopez show,” Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast. “She’s a character with a violent past who lives in an ethically gray area. And like Sydney Freeland, our [executive producer] and director said, it’s an unapologetic show.”

The Echo executive producer added: “We just let Maya lead the journey, and that turned into a TV-MA experience.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.