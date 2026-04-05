Daredevil: Born Again Reveals Luke Cage Moment Straight From The Comics

Daredevil: Born Again got fans hyped when it revealed that Krysten Ritter was returning to reprise the role of Jessica Jones in season 2, but season 3 seems to be upping the ante on that in a major way. Set photos recently revealed that Mike Colter and Finn Jones are returning to complete the Defenders reunion everyone’s been waiting for, and now a new set photo has revealed the show is pulling a key storyline from the comics as well.

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A new set photo shows Colter’s Luke Cage being filmed in an alleyway, and he’s wearing a different outfit from the last set photo. This outfit will be familiar to comic fans who have been following Cage in recent years, as it’s the look he wore when he was running for mayor in the comics (via Raykx). Now we’ll get to see parts of that story play out in the show, and it could be key to finally weakening Kingpin’s hold over the city.

Luke Cage’s Run As Mayor Could Play A Big Role In Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Cage’s journey to becoming mayor looks to be an important part of Daredevil: Born Again season 3, but it could end up playing a major role in dethroning the Kingpin. Just like we’ve seen in the show since Kingpin’s rise as Mayor, Fisk is all about flushing out his enemies and passing laws that make things harder for them and therefore easier for himself. That was part of the Powers Act being passed, as he could flush heroes out by putting people in danger and then using their heroic acts to jail them.

This was the case for Cage and Jones, who are married in the comics. After Cage showcased how he could rally the people of the city, the heroes rallied behind Cage and put him forward as a candidate for mayor. Fisk would employ everything in his arsenal to sway people to his side, including the hypnotic effects of the Purple Man, but he was eventually undone by one of his children, who overcame his control and helped the heroes stop their plans.

Fisk would then go after the person he thought was Daredevil, as his knowledge of Daredevil’s true identity had been wiped from his mind previously. He ended up killing Matt’s twin brother, Mike Murdock, instead (long story), and he would then realize that Daredevil was alive and well when Matt finally took him down. Fisk would go to jail, and that left Cage free and clear to become the next Mayor.

Obviously, some parts of that story aren’t going to make it into the show, but even if the broad beats are there, this could be key to retaking the city from Kingpin’s grasp, and it’s awesome to see a look from the comics make it onto the small screen.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

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