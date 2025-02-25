Daredevil: Born Again Directors Eager to Make Movie Featuring Marvel Hero

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, the directing duo helming multiple episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, revealed their interest in bringing Matt Murdock to the big screen during an exclusive interview with ComicBook at the series’ red carpet premiere event. The acclaimed indie horror filmmakers, who previously directed episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight and Loki, specifically mentioned Daredevil as the Marvel character they would most like to tackle in a feature film format. This revelation comes just days before the highly anticipated March 4th premiere of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, which reunites Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in what early reactions describe as a “dark, brutal, and violent as hell” continuation of the character’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked directly which Marvel character they would be most interested in directing a feature film for, Moorhead initially hesitated before settling on the Man Without Fear. “Moon Knight. Actually, no, Daredevil,” Moorhead told us. He later clarified his momentary hesitation. “I want to explain why I didn’t say Daredevil first, by the way. It’s because I was like, well, he already has a movie, and then I didn’t realize of course that’s a very, very different thing. That doesn’t count, it’s not in the MCU, but it was one of those things where I was like, hang on, that already has a movie.”

Benson elaborated on why helming the Daredevil: Born Again series felt like such a natural fit for their filmmaking style, which was established through critically acclaimed independent horror films like Resolution, Spring, and The Endless. “That’s why this show is so comfortable, walking into it for us because obviously once you start getting a little bit more into the real world we all live in, very street level, that’s the world we shoot our own independent features in,” Benson explained. “So we’re able to like kind of dig back in our tool kit of our weird little indie sci-fi horror movies and pepper them in here and make something we’re extremely proud of.”

From Independent Horror to Marvel’s Street-Level Universe

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Benson and Moorhead’s distinctive atmospheric approach to storytelling first caught Marvel Studios’ attention when they were hired to direct two pivotal episodes of 2022’s Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac – “Summon the Suit” and “The Tomb.” This opportunity led to them taking on an even larger role for Loki Season 2, where they directed four of the six episodes and served as executive producers on multiple episodes, helping shape the time-bending narrative that concluded Tom Hiddleston’s journey as the God of Mischief.

Their involvement with Daredevil: Born Again came after the series underwent a significant creative overhaul in mid-2023. Marvel Studios pivoted from its initial approach, which reportedly would have largely ignored the character’s Netflix history, to one that embraces the previous three seasons as canon. This major shift included bringing back fan-favorite characters Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who were originally not included in the reboot plans. Industry reports indicate that Benson and Moorhead were specifically brought on to help ground the series in the gritty, violent tone that made the Netflix show a fan favorite while still connecting it to the larger MCU. The duo is directing two episodes of Season 1, including the first, with early reactions from the premiere confirming they’ve successfully captured the brutal action style that defined the original Daredevil series.

Daredevil: Born Again prepares to launch as one of Marvel’s most mature and violent Disney+ offerings to date on March 4th.

Would you like to see a Daredevil movie in theaters? Or would you prefer Moon Knight to get a theatrical adventure? Let us know in the comments!