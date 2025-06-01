Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Spoils a Major Character Return

WARNING: There are potential spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2! The show is currently filming in New York City, and an unofficial set photo seems to confirm the return of the White Tiger — in a way. In Season 1 we met this new vigilante, Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), and we saw him meet his tragic death. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) worked with Ayala’s family as a lawyer, including his niece, Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). The new photo shows Rodriguez on set in a homemade outfit sporting all of White Tiger’s colors, including the white and black stripes on a bandana covering her face. It’s unclear if she will take up the crimefighting herself, or if this is some kind of demonstration.

Fans are having a field day speculating over this photo of Angela in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. It’s hard to imagine it’s a coincidence that she’s dressed in such a carefully curated outfit, including black pants and shoes, a black vest, a white hoodie, and a white tiger-print bandana. She’s even wearing black gloves, elbow pads, and knee pads, which are a sign that she might be trying to get into the vigilante game.

On the other hand, it’s quite possible Angela is dressed this way for more symbolic purposes. The photo was reportedly taken outside of city hall, and we know that in this show, NYC Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) has taken a harsh anti-vigilante stance. It may be that she is joining some kind of protest or demonstration, wearing her uncle’s colors to honor him now that his actions are public knowledge.

It’s a smart move to bring Angela back in Season 2 and explore her story further. Angela was a major player in Season 1 — not only did she drive Matt’s actions, her abduction by Muse directly led to the serial killer coming out of hiding. After surviving an ordeal like that, it would be believable for her to seek out vigilante work herself, or to simply use her platform as a public figure to fight for vigilante protections.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 began filming in February, and is expected to continue until at least August in locations around New York City. The season is expected to premiere in March of 2026 on Disney+. Season 1 is streaming there now, along with all three seasons of the original Netflix-era Daredevil series.