Marvel’s Biggest TV Show of the Last Year Might Surprise You

Daredevil: Born Again was a critical hit for Marvel Studios, but that word of mouth didn’t lead to high viewership figures. It wasn’t even the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest TV show of the past year. According to data compiled by Variety, Agatha All Along was the top Marvel series, accumulating 9 million viewers (based on total 35-day viewing). That is a considerably larger audience than Daredevil: Born Again, which saw 5.8 million viewers by the same metrics. That’s a difference of 3.2 million viewers between two of the MCU’s high-profile Phase 5 TV shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When compared to the larger television landscape, neither Agatha All Along or Daredevil: Born Again was a viewership juggernaut. Among the top 100 shows of 2024-25, Agatha ranked 45th, while Daredevil came in 92nd place.

A spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ last fall. It earned positive reviews, particularly for Kathryn Hahn’s performance in the titular role. Despite the success, a second season of the show hasn’t been greenlit yet. However, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has mentioned the studio is open to that possibility if the right story presents itself. Hahn would be excited to return if Agatha All Along Season 2 ever gets off the ground.

Daredevil: Born Again, a continuation of Netflix’s Daredevil, launched in early March. Even before the first season debuted, Marvel Studios was moving forward with a second season. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ in March 2026. Set photos from earlier in the year teased some notable developments, such as Matt Murdock’s new superhero costume.

This is another troubling sign for Daredevil: Born Again. Despite the positive reviews, it also failed to chart on Nielsen’s ratings list of the top 10 original streaming shows (a first for Marvel Television). Considering Daredevil star Charlie Cox’s fan-favorite status, it’s surprising to see Born Again struggle so much with viewership. One possible reason for this is MCU fatigue. Since Disney+ launched, Marvel has launched a bevy of TV series, so many that even Kevin Feige realized the studio had to slow down its output. It’s become increasingly difficult for casual audiences to keep up with MCU offerings, meaning people may have opted to skip Born Again entirely.

It’s also plausible that viewers who didn’t watch Netflix’s Daredevil felt alienated by Born Again since they were unfamiliar with the storylines and character arcs being continued. Hopefully, things pick up when the second season arrives next year. As Marvel scales back, the studio will be producing fewer movies and TV shows annually. This means Daredevil: Born Again is a key project for them moving forward. Ideally, they’d like it to be a hit. Strong reviews are great, but strong viewership figures that drive subscriptions are even better from a business perspective.