Daredevil Concept Art Reveals New Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Costume

Daredevil made his triumphant return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the release of new concept art paints a closer picture of the Man Without Fear's new costume. While She-Hulk was the first time Daredevil reappeared following the cancellation of Netflix's Marvel programming, Charlie Cox did reprise his Matt Murdock role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was only a matter of time before Daredevil suited back up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the perfect place for that debut came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil introduced a brand-new costume on the Disney+ series, and a veteran Marvel Studios character designer released new looks via concept art.

Ryan Meinerding, Character Designer, Creative Director, and Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, shared the Daredevil concept art from She-Hulk on his Instagram account. "Daredevil! It was an honor to work on this character again! @jwsze led the Vis Dev team on this project and did an incredible job," Meinerding wrote. Four images in total were shared, featuring up-close detail of Daredevil's new yellow-and-red costume. The suit helps to differentiate Daredevil from his time on Netflix, with that version of Charlie Cox's Marvel hero donning an all-black and red-and-black attire for crime-fighting.

Is Deborah Ann Woll Returning for Daredevil: Born Again?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are returning as the Man Without Fear and Kingpin, respectively, for Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode season scheduled for Disney+. While those two characters are the only ones confirmed so far for Daredevil: Born Again, fans are understandably wondering if other fan-favorites may show up as well.

In a new episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Deborah Ann Woll says Marvel Studios hasn't asked her to return as Karen Page, at least not as of the podcast's airing earlier this month. "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am," Woll told the Smallville alumnus. "Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell."

It's in that same interview the actor revealed she had "unfinished" business with page, given she and the rest of the cast thought the initial Daredevil show was going to get a fourth season on Netflix.

"I would say no, partially because the Marvel series feel unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more," she continued. "There's a part of me that was like, 'I had more to say about Karen,' and I felt I was in the middle of that story."

