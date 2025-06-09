Daredevil Should Be A Street-Level Hero in the MCU (Not An Avengers Movie Star)

Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox) Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure could take him anywhere following Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but the character would benefit most from remaining a street-level superhero. The masked vigilante (known as Matt Murdock during his days as a lawyer) made his live-action debut in Netflix’s Daredevil series, which aired three seasons from 2015 to 2018. Daredevil was retroactively canonized into the MCU when Cox briefly appeared as Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, paving the way for his solo series revival in Born Again on Disney+ four years later. Daredevil also held small roles in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo – but as of now, Daredevil’s only confirmed future MCU appearance is in Born Again Season 2, set to premiere in 2026.

As the MCU nears its next major two-part event with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, fans are endlessly speculating about who will take part in the upcoming films. But Daredevil, like the other Defenders members Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), is and always has been a street-level hero in his own corner of the Marvel universe. Just because the gigantic scope of the Multiverse Saga’s biggest films can incorporate any and every hero, villain, or multiversal variant doesn’t mean that they need to bring in Daredevil.

Daredevil’s Greatest Strength Is His Work in Hell’s Kitchen

Daredevil: Born Again further cements the truth that Matt’s most compelling involvement in the franchise remains his work as a lawyer and as a vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. In Season 1, Matt mourns his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), defends accused cop killer Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) in court, and meets a new love interest all against the backdrop of his nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) taking office as the mayor of New York. Born Again‘s strong focus on Matt’s navigation of his different lives while danger takes over on the streets of the city and in the mayor’s office keeps the story grounded amid the action. Viewers get a thorough sense of Matt’s struggle to reclaim his identity as Daredevil, his determination to achieve justice for his client, and his desire to keep those he loves safe because the show affords him the space for such intricate characterization and engrossing plot threads.

It’s clear now that Daredevil has his role in the MCU and that he should keep it. Daredevil doesn’t need to venture beyond New York because that could obscure his identity as a small-scale hero who operates in his community. Fighting for justice for the people of Hell’s Kitchen in the courtroom and on the streets defines Matt and Daredevil’s mission, and universe-altering threats are not his job. Thus, Daredevil’s future MCU outings should only come in street-level projects such as Born Again. Right now, the Punisher special and Spider-Man: Brand New Day look like the most optimal installments for a Daredevil supporting role.

The MCU’s Upcoming Avengers Movies Have No Need for Daredevil

There’s no doubt that Daredevil has what it takes to join the ranks of the MCU’s Avengers, but there’s no reason to force him into Doomsday or Secret Wars simply because fans love him. Daredevil isn’t a great character because of his skill in combat, rather, it’s his detailed arc and relationships with the people around him that make the hero a fascinating individual. Placing Daredevil into bigger stories, such as Doomsday and Secret Wars, would likely undersell these essential aspects of Daredevil’s identity as a lawyer and vigilante unknown to the world at large. Perhaps Daredevil could step in if it really makes sense, but the MCU should not force him into these already crowded movies just for the sake of it.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 a year away and a third season potentially in the works afterward, there’s no need to shove Daredevil into other projects where he doesn’t belong, narrative-wise. Matt’s story in the MCU has only just begun, though the MCU needs to make sure that it doesn’t stray from what makes him an excellent hero. Keeping Daredevil confined to his justice-seeking activities in Hell’s Kitchen will allow him to develop even better as a complex character, as including him in big events will never give him an adequate stage. Being a sidekick to the Avengers in the MCU’s high-stakes multiverse battle doesn’t fit Daredevil’s style, so it would suit him better to continue his path as a street-level hero.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and all seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil show are available to stream on Disney+.