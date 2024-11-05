Marvel’s Star Wars Teases Luke Skywalker vs. A New Inquisitor

Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine are dead, destroyed aboard the second Death Star in the climactic battle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebels in Return of the Jedi. But the Empire — and the Inquisitorius, Darth Sidious’ Jedi hunters active since the Sith Lord executed Order 66 and purged the galaxy of the Jedi — live on in Marvel’s new Star Wars comic, Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising. Part of the Battle of Jakku trilogy bridging the original Star Wars trilogy and the sequel trilogy, the series is set in the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and leads to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War on Jakku.

Palpatine’s protégé, Admiral Gallius Rax, has activated the Emperor’s Contingency and Operation: Cinder, Palpatine’s posthumous plan to burn down the Empire in the event of his death. Meanwhile, the Imperial Grand Moff Ubrik Adelhard, whose loyalties lie with the Empire and not the Emperor, cordoned off the Anoat sector to maintain the illusion that the Empire was victorious over the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Endor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After laying the recently redeemed Anakin Skywalker to rest on Endor, Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker then traveled to the planet Pillio, where the Force called out to him to retrieve an ancient compass from Palpatine’s observatory. There Yuan Howzell and Yupe Tashu’s Acolytes of the Beyond ambushed Skywalker, who claimed the relic that will eventually lead one of the last Jedi to Ossus (as seen on Star Wars: The Mandalorian) and Ahch-To, the remote planet where Skywalker spends his exile in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While Leia Organa and Mon Mothma recruited Rebel spies for a risky mission to the Anoat sector — B-wing starfighter pilot Rynn Zenat, the mechanic Jarek Yeager, intel op Therisa Alern, and Kes Dameron, father of future Resistance pilot Poe Dameron — Zeva Bliss and the Spice Runners of Kijimi aligned themselves with Adelhard’s Imperial remnant.



Leia’s spies were captured and handed over to the Purge Trooper Commander Bragh, but Alern’s secret contact, Imperial Lieutenant Kith Alaytia, freed the Rebels. But before they could reach the docking bay to pilot an escape from Adelhard’s Star Destroyer, the Rebels were intercepted by Bragh — and a mysterious, cloaked Inquisitor wielding a red-bladed lightsaber. “I want your leader to see the true power he has at his fingertips,” the Inquisitor told Brag. “The true power of the Force — and of the dark side. A power only a select few can dare challenge.” Their presence was sensed by Skywalker, his green lightsaber cutting down a legion of Stormtroopers to rescue the captured Rebels.

Who is this new Inquisitor? Many of the Inquisitorius have died by the post-Return of the Jedi era: The Grand Inquisitor perished aboard Governor Tarkin’s Destroyer in Star Wars Rebels. The Second Sister was executed by Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Former Sith Lord Darth Maul killed Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister. Ahsoka killed Sixth Brother and Marek. Ninth Sister died battling Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And Thirteenth Sister and Tualon Yaluna died at Vader’s hands in the novel Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade. The fates of others, like Third Sister and Fourth Sister (as seen on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), were unknown as of 9 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin).

Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #3 is on sale now from Marvel Comics. The fourth and final issue will release on Nov. 6, and the story continues in the four-part Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege in November and the four-part finale Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Last Stand in December.