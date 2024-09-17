David Harbour Teases How His Creature Commandos Character Could Translate to Live-Action (Exclusive)

We're just a few months away from the launch of Creature Commandos, the inaugural entry into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. The Max-exclusive animated series features an all-star cast of voice actors, including Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* star David Harbour as Victor Frankenstein. Before Creature Commandos' premiere, Harbour is already looking ahead to the character's larger DCU tenure. While speaking to ComicBook about his role as BoxLunch's Giving Ambassador, Harbour touched on the future of Creature Commandos — specifically, the notion that the cast will reprise their roles in live-action.

"I don't know if I'm waiting for the phone call," Harbour explained. "I mean, I'm not like down by the phone. but no, there's nothing specific yet or at least I haven't heard anything specific. But I know that what tends to happen with these things is like the project's really good. And I just have a feeling... I think Frank (Grillo's) already moved into Peacemaker. I have a feeling it probably will come up. The project's really good. We'll talk about it at New York Comic Con, but it's like it's it's very special, very funny. I think you've probably seen the trailer. It's really great. All those all those characters, Dr. Phosphorus and the Bride... I can't imagine they wouldn't want to do it live action, but we'll have to see. That's all in the mind of the wacky, brilliant James Gunn."

"I wonder what it would be," Harbour said of whether Frankenstein would be rendered practically or in CGI. "I'm...yeah, I'm not thrilled about that. I think they might do...if they did it. I think they might do the CGI thing that they did with Taika [Waititi's Korg] in Thor: Ragnarok. I feel like there's probably a universe of that nowadays. I feel like the practical stuff, although I love it, is really falling a bit by the wayside."

What Is Creature Commandos About?

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they're your last, worst option.

The cast of Creature Commandos includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The series is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos will premiere exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th.