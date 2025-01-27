5 Arrowverse Characters the Franchise Wasted

The Arrowverse stands as one of television’s most successful shared universes, spanning over a decade and eight interconnected series. From Arrow‘s gritty beginnings in 2012 to Superman & Louis‘ emotional farewell in 2024, this sprawling franchise revolutionized superhero television, proving that comic book adaptations could work on the small screen. Through crossovers like “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and character-driven storytelling that pushed boundaries, the Arrowverse built a complex mythology that rivaled its comic book source material. The shows gave birth to unforgettable heroes like Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) while proving that television could support the kind of ambitious storytelling usually reserved for big-budget films.

However, not every character got their due in this vast multiverse. Despite the franchise’s impressive track record with character development, some promising individuals were introduced only to be quickly forgotten or underutilized. Their brief appearances left fans wondering what could have been if the writers had given them more time to develop. External factors like rights issues sometimes limit what the shows can do with certain characters. In other cases, promising storylines are abandoned as the plot moves in different directions. Regardless of the reason, here are five characters the Arrowverse wasted:

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn’s Arrowverse appearance was nothing more than a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Arrow‘s Season 2, Episode 16, “Suicide Squad.” While the character was voiced by the legendary Tara Strong and appeared as a shadowy figure in an A.R.G.U.S. cell, this tease never paid off. The brief scene perfectly captured Harley’s personality, with her offering “counseling” to John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) while referencing her background as a therapist. However, rights issues and the development of other DC projects prevented the Arrowverse from fully exploring one of DC’s most beloved characters, robbing audiences of what might have been a fascinating interpretation of the Clown Princess of Crime.

Cyrus Gold/Solomon Grundy

Arrow’s Season 2, Episode 9, “Three Ghosts,” introduced Cyrus Gold (Graham Shiels) as a formidable opponent enhanced by Sebastian Blood’s (Kevin Alejandro) “miracle serum.” The character’s arc seemed perfectly positioned to adapt the classic transformation of Gold into Solomon Grundy, especially after Oliver mentioned burying him in a swamp – a direct reference to Grundy’s comic book origin. However, this promising setup was left unresolved, denying fans the chance to see one of DC’s most iconic monsters in live-action. The missed opportunity is particularly frustrating given how Gold’s transformation could have helped bridge Arrow‘s grounded early seasons with the more fantastical elements that would later define the Arrowverse. Plus, Solomon Grundy’s complex mythology could have added an interesting supernatural element to the show’s street-level focus.

Rory Regan/Ragman

Despite being one of Team Arrow’s most powerful and intriguing members, Rory Regan (Joe Dinicol) had a short tenure after his introduction in Arrow’s Season 5, Episode 2, “The Recruits.” His mystical suit, capable of superhuman feats, brought a mindblowing supernatural element to Arrow‘s fifth season. More importantly, Rory’s mature handling of learning that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) was responsible for his hometown’s destruction showed remarkable character depth. However, after sacrificing his powers to save Star City from a nuclear blast in Season 5, Episode 12, “Bratva,” Ragman simply disappeared from the narrative. The show never thoroughly explored the origins of his mystical rags or gave him a proper chance to develop beyond his initial arc, leaving behind countless potential storylines about magic and redemption.

Ted Grant/Wildcat

Ted Grant (J.R. Ramirez) appeared in Arrow‘s Season 3, Episode 3, “Corto Maltese,” as Laurel Lance’s (Katie Cassidy) boxing trainer and former vigilante. Still, the show barely scratched the surface of this legacy character. In the comics, Wildcat is a founding member of the Justice Society of America and a crucial mentor to multiple heroes. Sadly, the Arrowverse reduced him to a brief stepping stone in Laurel’s journey to becoming Black Canary, sidelining him after just a handful of episodes. The series missed an opportunity to explore his rich vigilante background and potentially connect him to the larger DC Universe, especially given the later introduction of the Justice Society in Legends of Tomorrow. His experience as a former vigilante who retired after a tragedy could have provided valuable insight into the psychological toll of heroism.

Eliza Harmon/Trajectory

Eliza Harmon’s (Allison Paige) appearance in The Flash Season 2, Episode 16, “Trajectory,” offered a fascinating look at the dark side of superhuman abilities. As a scientist who gained super-speed through the dangerous Velocity 9 drug, she could have been a compelling cautionary tale about the price of power. However, her story was confined to a single episode, failing to fully explore the implications of artificial speed enhancement or develop her character beyond a villain-of-the-week. Given The Flash‘s focus on speedsters and the show’s recurring theme of power corruption, Trajectory could have been a recurring character who highlighted the dangers of seeking shortcuts to power while providing an interesting contrast to Barry Allen’s natural connection to the Speed Force. In addition, the show could have explored its first female speedster better.