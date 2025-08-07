DC’s Lanterns Adds One More to Cast (& We Know Who They’re Playing)

The DC Universe’s Lanterns series has added rising child star Cary Christopher to its cast. According to a report by Deadline, Christopher will have a recurring role in the 8-episode season, playing a character called “Young Noah.” He’s described as “a polite and charming small-town kid,” who is gifted at just about everything he tries, but is especially fond of playing football. That description fits in well with the surprisingly grounded set-up for this series so far — the show stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, a legendary Green Lantern nearing retirement, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, a new Lantern whom Jordan is training to replace him. The series is in production now and premieres sometime in 2026 on HBO Max.

Christopher made his on-screen debut in the series Mr. Mom, but is best known for playing Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination at just seven years old. He has already appeared alongside Lanterns star Nathan Fillion on The Rookie, and he has a recurring role in the upcoming Spider-Noir series as well. Christopher will make his feature film debut this weekend in the new horror movie Weapons, and he has a few other upcoming projects in the can.

The DCU has already hit the ground running with the Green Lantern Corps — Fillion practically stole the show playing Guy Gardner in Superman, using his power ring to great effect. Considering the fact that the Lanterns are responsible for patrolling a large sector of space, we might have expected this series to take Jordan and Stewart out into the galaxy somewhere, but all the official synopses from DC indicate that this will be an earthly drama.

“It’s a very grounded, real show. I mean, it’s taking this outlandish concept of space cops with magic rings and putting it in as close to reality as it can possibly be,” said James Gunn in a recent episode of the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast. The story itself reportedly finds Jordan and Stewart investigating a murder in Nebraska, “which leads them to darker mysteries and reckonings.”

That certainly explains how a character like Noah might get involved in the plot, though it leaves plenty of other questions hanging. The show will be the fourth release in the DCU overall following Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. It will precede Supergirl, which is in post-production and is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026. Supergirl is billed as a space-traveling road trip movie, so it could definitely use some set-up from the Green Lantern Corps.

All our questions will be answered soon, but we still don’t know exactly when. Lanterns has no firm release date yet, but it is expected to air sometime in early 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. The DCU’s next release is Peacemaker Season 2, premiering on HBO Max on August 21st.