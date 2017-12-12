SYFY Releases Cast For ‘Deadly Class’

Syfy has officially announced their cast for Deadly Class, the upcoming pilot based on the graphic novel of the same name.

The series first received a pilot order back in September, with Marvel favorites Joe and Anthony Russo producing and Riverdale‘s Lee Toland Krieger directing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Click through to check out the cast of Syfy‘s Deadly Class.

Benedict Wong (Master Lin)

Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War) is set for the role of “Master Lin,” the headmaster of the School for the Deadly Arts. Deadly and feared. He’s an ever-changing chameleon who keeps his students desperate for his approval.

Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus)

Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf) will play “Marcus.” At one point we were all Marcus, an awkward outcast full of social anxiety struggling to find his place in the cold and brutal world of high school. Marcus is bottled rage, if his life had been normal this kid might have been an artist, even a poet. Instead he’s had to survive life on the streets of San Francisco. His eyes show it. He’s morally centered in an unethical world.

Lana Condor (Saya)

Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse, Patriots Day) will play the role of “Saya,” mysterious and guarded with a deadly reputation. Saya was banished from one of the top Yakuza clans in Japan, sent to the School for the Deadly Arts to redeem herself. Driven to be the valedictorian, nothing will stand in her way.

Maria Gabriela de Faria (Maria)

Maria Gabriela de Faria (Yo Soy Franky) is set for the role of “Maria.” One minute Maria’s an extrovert and an exhibitionist, a tornado of ever changing emotions—fierce, charming, beautiful and oozing femininity — the next she’s murderous, feral, and crippled by rage. At the School for the Deadly Arts her instability is treated like a super power.

Luke Tennie (Willie)

Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe, Vengeance) will play “Willie,” a hardened gangster, but underneath is an honest and thoughtful person who would rather be reading comic books and listening to music than engaging in blood work. Forced by his mother, leader of an LA gang, into the School for the Deadly Arts, he is under endless pressure to become the thing he hates most.

Liam James (Billy)

Liam James (The Family, Psych) is set to play “Billy,” skater punk, son of a corrupt cop and now a misfit at the school. He’s off kilter and high energy. Billy combats every situation with sarcasm and humor. Always a glimmer of mischief in his eye.

Michel Duval (Chico)

Michel Duval (Queen of the South) is set for the role of “Chico,” scary, muscular, son of a cartel drug lord. Everyone knows not to mess with Chico. The only one who can hurt him is his girlfriend.

Guest Stars

Henry Rollins (Sons of Anarchy, Legend of Korra) will appear in a recurring role as Jürgen Denke.

The pilot will also feature an array of guest stars, including Taylor Hickson (Deadpool) as Petra, Siobhan Williams (UnREAL, Hell on Wheels) as Brandy, Sean Depner (Last Night in Suburbia) as Lex, Ryan Robbins (Warcraft, Van Helsing) as Rory, and Jack Gillett (“Storker”) as Viktor.