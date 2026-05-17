Ronda Rousey’s Final Fight Shockingly Ends in 17 Seconds

The hype and anticipation for Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano’s return to MMA has been immense over the past month, but many weren’t exactly sure what to expect. Both Rousey and Carano hadn’t been in the cage for quite some time, but they both looked more than ready to compete. That’s why it was incredibly shocking when the match that was slated to go five rounds lasted just 17 seconds.

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After Rousey and Carano made their celebrated returns to the cage, the fight got started with both competitors sizing each other up and holding their guard. Then, a few seconds in, Rousey charged forward and tackled Carano to the ground, but Carano almost locked in a guillotine. That’s when Rousey connected with two punches to the head that caused Carano to release the hold, and that cleared the way for Rousey to lock in the armor, and Carano tapped almost immediately after it was locked in. The match ended in 17 seconds flat, and Rousey walked away with the victory.

Ronda Rousey Is Done In MMA

Ariel Helwani interviewed Rousey after the fight, and he asked what she told Carano after the victory. “I said she’s my f****** hero, and just thank you for everything, and thank you for bringing me back home.”

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this. I want to make some more babies.”



That’s all for Ronda Rousey in MMA.



Legend 🐐 #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/IV56ehLPpp — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Then Helwani asked Rousey if we could see her come back for another fight, especially given how dominant she looked in her return here. Rousey closed the door on a return though, saying, “There’s no way I could have ended it better than this. I want to have some more babies and I’ve got to get cooking.” It appears that this time, Rousey is truly shutting the door on her MMA career.

The Main Card Results

Robelis Despaigne def. Junior dos Santos

Salahdine Parnasse def. Kenny Cross

Francis Ngannou def. Philipe Lins

Mike Perry def. Nate Diaz

Ronda Rousey dè. Gina Carano

You can now stream the entire Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano event on Netflix.

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