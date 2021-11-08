New Dexter Trailer Released

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the popular series starring Michael C. Hall, also came with the release of a new trailer that offers a sneak peek at the twists and turns awaiting during its run. The minute-long trailer shows Dexter struggling with telling his son Harrison the truth that “his father is a monster.” But before Dexter can focus on dropping this bombshell, he has to contend with the local police of Iron Lake, New York investigating a missing-person case, which he naturally played a part in when he committed his first murder in years.

Now living under the name Jim Lindsay in a nod to author Jeff Lindsay, Dexter is haunted by his adopted dead sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), a group of women who have gone missing, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series creator Clyde Phillips promises the finale of Dexter: New Blood will “blow up the Internet.” “It’s going to be surprising, inevitable and it’s going to blow up the Internet. It is, I personally think, the best thing I’ve written,” Phillips told TVLine. He added, “Our director Marcos Siega, who could not be more experienced and a better friend of the show, thinks it’s the best thing he’s ever directed. I haven’t seen it yet, by the way. I only saw it get shot. We’re editing Episodes 7 and 8 right now, so I haven’t seen 10 yet. I can’t wait, to tell you the truth.”

Of course, the ending to the original Dexter left many fans frustrated, which is what prompted Showtime to revisit the series once again. “Just as audiences were unsatisfied, I think it was far from supremely satisfying for us,” Hall also told TVLine in a preview of New Blood, “and a big part of our motivation to put a better taste in people’s mouths.” He also discussed Dexter’s relationships with Harrison and Debra.

“The richness of that relationship and that exploration is a big part of what we’re up to, and a big part of why this felt like a story worth telling,” Hall said about Dexter and Harrison. “[It] felt like the right time.”

“Dexter’s relationship with his sister was the fundamental relationship throughout the series proper,” he added. “It always felt difficult to not have that be a component. It felt necessary that it wouldn’t be given that she’s dead, but this is Dexter. We have certain liberties.”

What did you think of the Dexter: New Blood premiere? Let us known down in the comments.