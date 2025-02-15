Dexter: Original Sin Creator Teases Brian Moser’s Return in Future Seasons

Dexter: Original Sin showrunner Clyde Phillips has expressed interest in telling more of Brian Moser’s story in future seasons of the show. Dexter: Original Sin is one of the biggest shows of the last few months and has been capitalizing on the massive fan base the original show fostered. Although Dexter ran for eight seasons back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the show has continued to stay relevant thanks to new generations finding it on streaming and sharing it on social media. Showtime has also managed to keep it alive with spin-offs and prequels that keep Dexter fans fed.

Dexter: Original Sin managed to surprise a lot of fans with how much light it shed on not just Dexter, but also those around him. We learned that his first big bad was Captain Aaron Spencer, which posed unique challenges for an inexperienced Dexter and caused tensions between him and his father. We learned a lot more about Harry, Deb, and other characters around Miami Metro. It was a unique bit of insight into characters we thought we knew everything about. What fans likely weren’t anticipating, though, was for Brian Moser AKA the Ice Truck Killer to appear in Dexter: Original Sin.

Brian Moser was the big bad of Dexter season one and was revealed at the end of that season to be Dexter’s biological brother, separated from him after their mother’s death. It was a wild twist, but Dexter: Original Sin reveals that Brian attempted to connect with Dexter 15 years earlier. Throughout the season, we learn that a series of murders have been committed and on the surface, do not appear to be linked. However, Dexter theorizes there’s more to it than meets the eye and Harry investigates. The investigation ultimately leads to Harry discovering all of the victims are connected to Brian Moser in one way or another, leading to a pretty big confrontation between the two at the end of Dexter: Original Sin season one.

Dexter: Original Sin – Brian Moser Could Return in Future Seasons

Ultimately, Brian escapes and his story largely seems resolved until the first season of the original show, but there is still 15 years where he’s unaccounted for. In an interview with ComicBook.com, showrunner Clyde Phillips talked about why he felt it was important to bring Brian Moser back in Dexter: Original Sin.

“[Brian is] such a huge part of Dexter’s story and we’re building his world,” said Phillips. “Brian/Rudy became such a big part of his world, it’s a natural part of his backstory and is part of Harry’s backstory with Harry and his wife making that choice. We can’t adopt both of them. We have to separate them. That further traumatizes Brian and further explains why he became who he is and those scenes are heartbreaking. […] The system didn’t help him at all. He was doomed. My favorite four letter F word is fate and he was fated to be this way, as is Dexter. You know, Dexter is a psychopath and trying to act normal, doing the best he can to act normal. But he’s got these undeniable urges. It might even be called a calling and he can’t ignore them.”

Brian Moser is the last thing we see at the end of Dexter: Original Sin, possibly planting the seed for him to return in season 2 or beyond of the prequel series. When Phillips was asked whether or not he wants to continue Brian’s story in Original Sin, he gave a pretty straight forward answer.

“Yes. He’s such a powerful presence and so important to Dexter’s life. You know, he becomes the Ice Truck Killer. I don’t know if you caught the Easter eggs, the whole show is an Easter egg hunt. We have so much fun. You know, sometimes we’ll have the whole scene written and then we’ll think of, well, wait a minute, let’s paint [Laura Moser’s] fingernails. There’s another one that’s even more hidden that’s very subtle. When Brian’s playing bingo with Barb, he’s got his daubers, those marker things, are all lined up like Laura’s fingernails.”

If he does return, Dexter actor Patrick Gibson shared our sentiment that it’s sad his Dexter won’t get to act against this Brian Moser in any meaningful way since they don’t properly meet for another 15 years.

ComicBook: “The one downside of the show is that we won’t get to see you probably interact with Brian directly outside of that thing because they don’t meet until the original show.”

Gibson: “Yeah, I know! That’s something interesting. I’m curious to see what happens, if Brian just goes away? Or if we see what he’s doing? Like, I have no idea. But yeah, it’s a shame because Robbie is so great so to not get to act opposite him is a shame.”

