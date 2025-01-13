Dexter: Resurrection Needs to Feature This Original Series Character

Dexter: Resurrection is officially filming but it has yet to confirm the return of an iconic character from the original show. Dexter is a series that is known for a lot of things. It’s incredibly violent and follows a killer of serial killers, only taking the lives of those that fit a certain moral code. As a result, we see some of the most heinous things that can even be put on television from people being chainsawed to women being hunted down in the wilderness for sport. However, at the center of all the violence and thrills is a really strong, lovable ensemble cast. Dexter may be titled after its lead, but the show would be lacking without its supporting cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show manages to utilize this ensemble to create levity in its very heavy subject matter, but also inject other forms of drama away from all the bloodshed. It’s one of the strongest elements of the show. Dexter: New Blood moved away from the original ensemble in favor of creating a new one, largely because Dexter faked his death and therefore those previous characters couldn’t play a larger role. However, at the end of the show, Dexter’s secret was revealed. Now, the world and his former co-workers know he’s a serial killer and it seems like it’s going to create some interesting conflicts in a new sequel series starring Michael C. Hall known as Dexter: Resurrection, releasing in June 2025.

As of right now, not much is known about the show besides the fact Dexter will start the series in the hospital, recovering from the near-fatal gunshot wound he took at the end of New Blood. Showtime has confirmed that Angel Batista, Harry Morgan, and Harrison Morgan will all return in Dexter: Resurrection, ensuring that we will get even more fan-favorite charcters from the original series than we did in New Blood. Harry was absent from the previous show and Angel had a brief cameo that suggested we may get a confrontation between him and Dexter. However, one key character needs to appear in Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection Needs to Feature Joey Quinn

joey quinn and angel batista in dexter

Dexter: Resurrection should absolutely bring back Joey Quinn, one of the most beloved characters from the original show. Played by Desmond Harrington, Quinn was introduced in season 3 as a replacement to Doakes and quickly became a fan-favorite character for his charm. Quinn was a bit sleazier than the rest of the department, which made him a bit more interesting as he was willing to get his hands dirty both selfishly and to find some justice. Like Doakes, Quinn was suspicious of Dexter and had him privately investigated and thought he may have had involvement in Rita’s death.

Ultimately, he didn’t come as close as Doakes to finding out the truth and largely backed off, but some fans have suspected that Quinn was aware of Dexter’s dark secret and let it slide because he respected it. However, the more likely reason for easing up is that Quinn began dating Deb, Dexter’s sister, and wanted to marry her. Although the two broke up, there was still romantic tension between them up to the very end of the series, and Quinn was devastated when Deb died.

After the police took Deb’s killer, Oliver Saxon, into custody, Dexter snuck in to his cell under the guise of doing forensic work and killed him in front of surveillance cameras. Quinn and Batista both watched the footage with Quinn ultimately claiming it was “self defense,” seemingly fully knowing Dexter went in to get his revenge. Quinn, likely wanting the same thing, let Dexter go without hesitation.

With Dexter’s secret now out in the open and Batista on the case, now is the perfect time to bring back Quinn. Not only is he just a very entertaining character with lots of wit, but the drama that would come from him knowing the truth about Dexter would make for some incredibly compelling storytelling. Having both Quinn and Batista joining a manhunt in New York City, the expected setting for Dexter: Resurrection, would create incredible stakes for Dexter. It could put him in a position where he may have to consider hurting two friends and make him face the reality of his actions.

Beyond just working together, both Quinn and Batista have extremely good motivations for going after Dexter. For Quinn, he may blame Dexter for Deb’s death if he finds out Dexter was directly connected to Saxon. Dexter is also largely responsible for LaGuerta’s death, despite not being the one to pull the trigger on the gun that killed her. Batista, having been married to her, will likely feel a great deal of pain and anger if he learns the truth of her death. A confrontation between Angel and Dexter was already set up in Dexter: New Blood.

Quinn also showed he’s an extremely determined detective, especially when things become personal. It’s likely he would operate a bit outside of the law to take Dexter down or do some morally questionable things to get to him. He’d be a great foil for Dexter in Dexter: Resurrection, but we’ll have to wait and see if Showtime decides to bring him back.