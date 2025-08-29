Dexter: Resurrection’s Season Finale Has Leaked a Week Early

The season finale for Dexter: Resurrection has reportedly leaked online, a week ahead of schedule. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the biggest shows of the year and is one of the marquee titles that makes up Paramount+. After the original Dexter series exploded in popularity last summer thanks to its brief return to Netflix, the show’s fan base has sky rocketed. A whole new generation of fans that weren’t old enough to experience it years ago have now discovered it and made it one of the most prominent TV shows out there. As a result, Resurrection has massively benefited as both a commercial and critical success.

After eight glorious weeks of Dexter: Resurrection, the penultimate episode of the season has just been released. It packs all kinds of twists and turns that will keep fans on the edge of their seat for next week’s highly anticipated finale. Unfortunately, you’re probably going to have to bob and weave spoilers for the next week. Ahead of Episode 9’s premiere, both it and Episode 10, the season finale, leaked online. Images and clips have been circulating across social media, spoiling major moments for fans. We highly recommend you mute key words on apps like Twitter and minimize your time in comments sections on Dexter-related content, as you will likely be spoiled.

Will Paramount Release the Dexter: Resurrection Finale Early After the Leak?

The Dexter: Resurrection finale appears to have leaked via a Russian dub that was possibly released early. As a result, it seems like the English version is still safe, however given this is a very visual show about people being killed, it’s still pretty easy to spoil things. While some fans have speculated that Paramount could use this as a chance to spin things in a positive way by releasing the finale of Dexter: Resurrection early, don’t hold your breath. Major TV episodes like the Season 2 finale of The Last of Us have leaked online before and it didn’t change the release schedule. These schedules are created very strategically, so it would be surprising if Paramount bended the knee on this.

If Paramount stays the course, the finale will release next week and likely have plenty of set up for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. Recent reports indicate that a writers room for Season 2 will reportedly open up very soon if it hasn’t already and it wouldn’t be surprising if it gets released sometime in 2026. This is one of Paramount’s flagship shows and the company reportedly even chose to cancel the popular prequel Dexter: Original Sin to focus efforts on this sequel series.