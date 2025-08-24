Dexter: Resurrection Just Broke a 19-Year Trend for the Series

Dexter: Resurrection just did something that has never happened in the show’s 19 year history. After what essentially amounts to 11 seasons of Dexter across prequels and sequels, there is a bit of repetition to the franchise. Dexter typically gets himself in too deep on a kill, flies too close to the sun, and pays the price while also stopping the bad guy. This is the general formula of a typical Dexter season at this point, but it’s also extremely entertaining and the writers have found ways to create nuance with things like Dexter’s relationship with his son Harrison. There’s always some kind of new twist to keep it interesting.

Spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 8 follow below.

Dexter: Resurrection has had a bunch of twists and turns that keep things feeling fresh while also feeling like classic Dexter. For starters, he has a new lease on life after a brush with death and it not only renews his sense of justice as a vigilante, but also his desire to be a better father to Harrison. It’s a fresh start for Dexter in a new city with a whole new group of people without trying to deny who he really is as a vengeful serial killer. Unfortunately, not everything has gone so smoothly.

Dexter Just Let a Major Villain Escape in Dexter: Resurrection

dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 8 just aired and was filled with some pretty dramatic moments. Dexter found the AirPods that Batista has been tracking him with since the previous episode, Leon Prater has discovered that Dexter has a son which will almost certainly blow his whole cover, and one of Dexter’s foes slipped right through his fingers. In every season of the show, Dexter always gets his target on the table to kill them. Some are harder than others and some even temporarily escape, but he always gets his kill. Unfortunately, that changed in Episode 8.

After learning that Al was planning to skip town following all the deaths in Prater’s group, Dexter tries to hatch an impromptu plan to capture and kill Al, something that he feels is especially important after seeing his disturbing home video in Episode 7. Al says they can meet up after his showing of Hamilton in the theater district, but he never shows. Dexter calls him only to learn that Al is already out of New York and is headed back home. He tries to figure out exactly where Al lives, but Al tells him that he keeps his serial killer life separate from his family life, allowing himself to completely evade Dexter.

While Dexter has shown mercy on others and let them go, the only other time someone has actually come close to escaping him completely is at the end of Season 2. Lila escapes to Paris, but Dexter is able to locate her and kills her in her hotel. Unfortunately for Dexter, he doesn’t have enough information on Al to actively pursue his investigation at the moment. It seems as though Al will survive the season, possible allowing the writers to bring him back in a future season of Dexter: Resurrection.

Of course, it feels likely Prater will end up on Dexter’s kill table by the end of all this, so that will remove the possibility of him bringing Al back to New York. It’s hard to say what could possibly cause these two to cross paths again, but Dexter has traveled out of state for kills/investigations before, such as when he drove to Nebraska and tracked down Jonah Mitchel in Dexter Season 6. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it seems like the Ponytail Killer will keep killing for the time being.

Do you want to see Dexter kill Al?