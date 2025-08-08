Dexter: Resurrection Fans Shocked by Massive Episode 6 Twist

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6 has one of the most shocking twists of the entire series. After eleven seasons of Dexter adventures across prequels and sequels, you’d have to imagine it gets tricky to come up with new ways to challenge Dexter. He’s fought cannibals, legendary killers, and even law enforcement. After all these years, it’s sort of a miracle that the writers are able to feasibly craft stories that put Dexter in new circumstances and challenge him in ways he’s never been challenged before. Of course, Dexter: Resurrection is dealing with Dexter’s issues with relationships ranging from friends and romantic partners to his own son.

However, the big selling point of Dexter is always the villains he goes up against. Dexter: Resurrection creates one of his biggest battles to date as he infiltrates a shadowy group of serial killers. Although Dexter thinks that there may be something he can learn from these people, he quickly realizes they’re the scum of the Earth he has been dispatching for years. As a result, Dexter has been racking up quite the body count this season as he kills some of the worst of the worst. However, his latest kill came with a total surprise that not even Dexter could’ve seen coming.

Spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6 follow below.

Dexter: Resurrection’s New Twist Ending Is Shocking Fans

With a show like Dexter, fan theories swirl like crazy and someone is bound to get something right eventually. Many predicted that Aaron Spencer was the true villain of the first season of Dexter: Original Sin, but I don’t think anyone guessed that this was coming. In Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6, titled Cat and Mouse, Dexter sets his sights on Gareth AKA The Gemini Killer. Dexter takes a bit of a fascination with him due to his ego and arrogance, leading him to follow Gareth to a book store. He intercepts some sort of secret message to an unknown party and is eventually confronted by Gareth at his apartment.

Dexter ultimately tranquilizes Gareth by putting M99 in a drink and then proceeds to kill him, largely rushing through his ritual. After taking care of the body, Dexter is summoned to a helicopter pad as part of a surprise that Leon Prater has put together. Now, it’s just Dexter and Al left within Prater’s group. The helicopter waits for Gareth’s arrival, not knowing he has gone missing, and a car pulls up. Gareth steps out of the car and sits next to Dexter in the helicopter.

Dexter has a eureka moment and realizes that The Gemini Killer isn’t one killer, it’s two… a pair of twins. It’s right there in the name. The Gemini constellation is visualized as twins and Gareth has been killing in pairs with his own brother. It’s unclear how much Gareth (or his unnamed twin) actually knows or what conflict this may create for Dexter himself. Either way, it’s going to lead to some juicy and classic Dexter drama. It’s a shocking twist that has caught fans extremely off guard. You can see some of their reactions below.

