Dexter: Resurrection Episode Descriptions Tease Dexter’s First Victim

The descriptions for the first two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection have been revealed and they tease some bloodshed right from the jump. In case you’re out of the loop, Dexter: Resurrection is a brand new sequel series to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, a show that took place nearly a decade after its predecessor and saw Dexter trying to live a life of abstinence. Unfortunately for him, things went south after impulsively killing another serial killer’s son and as fate would have it, his own son turned up on his doorstep. Ultimately, the show ended with Dexter’s son, Harrison, shooting him and leaving him for dead in the snow.

However, Dexter: Resurrection reveals that our beloved serial killer didn’t die, but it did put him in a coma. The show will pick up just weeks after New Blood and feature Dexter going to New York City to try and fix things with his son. Of course, there’s going to be plenty of people for Dexter to kill as he re-emerges with a new lease on life and finds new people to kill in the Big Apple. Dexter: Resurrection‘s first trailer even reveals that there’s a whole club of serial killers that Dexter has been invited to join, which will almost certainly lead to some great drama and tension.

Dexter: Resurrection Teases Dexter’s First Victim

dexter: resurrection

With all of that said, we are in the home stretch for the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection. The new show premieres in less than a month and fans will get to enjoy not one, but two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection on July 11th. The descriptions for those two episodes have been revealed (via DexterDaily) and tease what fans can expect. Of course, the first episode will focus on Dexter heading to New York City in pursuit of his son, but episode two indicates there may be a more traditional Dexter story happening. Dexter: Resurrection‘s second episode, titled “Camera Shy”, will focus on Dexter embedding himself in the rideshare community in order to track down a serial killer, potentially “The Dark Passenger” that is referenced in the trailer for the show.

Additionally, episode two will also revolve around the aftermath of a violent outburst from Harrison (it’s unclear if this is a murder or something less fatal like a fight), though it sounds like it may be pretty serious as Harrison succumbs to guilt from it. You can view the two descriptions below.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 1 – “A Beating Heart…”

“Dexter Morgan awakens from a ten-week coma; as he begins a painful recovery and learns Harrison has fled to NYC, both father and son are drawn closer to confronting the darkness they’ve tried to escape.”

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 2 – “Camera Shy”

“Dexter embeds himself in New York’s ride-share community to track down a serial killer; Harrison spirals from the guilt of a violent outburst.”

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to be a multi-season show, unlike New Blood. Actor Michael C. Hall has noted he is committed to continuing this story for multiple years, though it’s unclear how long that might last. This is Showtime’s biggest show, so as long as the quality sustains, it should keep getting renewed.

Are you excited for Dexter: Resurrection? Let me know in the comments.