Dexter: Resurrection Will Bring Back One of Dexter’s Best Rivals

Dexter: Resurrection will see the return of one of Dexter’s best antagonists, but not in the way you think. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2025 as it will see Michael C. Hall properly return to the role of Dexter Morgan for the first time in almost four years following his appearance in Dexter: New Blood. Everyone seemed to believe his story ended there as it ended with him being shot by his son, but it seems that everyone involved had a hard time staying away from returning to that story. The new sequel series will pick up where New Blood left off and show Dexter running off to New York City.

The new trailer for Dexter: Resurrection confirms the show will open a lot of doors that we thought were closed. At the end of the original show, Dexter faked his death and exiled himself from Miami to pursue a life of abstinence. Now, his life is catching back up to him with detective Angel Batista arriving in New York to ask questions of what happened to Dexter and why he’s under suspicion of being the Bay Harbor Butcher. However, Batista isn’t the only face from Dexter’s past that will appear in the new show.

James Doakes Will Return in Dexter: Resurrection

During a panel at CCXP Mexico with the cast and crew of Dexter: Resurrection, a bunch of new details from the show were revealed. One of the most notable things is that Sgt. James Doakes will return in Dexter: Resurrection. It was previously revealed that Dexter will have some hallucinations when he’s in the hospital at the beginning of the show, seeing some familiar faces from his past as he emerges from his coma. We already know that Dexter: Resurrection will feature the Trinity Killer and Miguel Prado in brief cameos, but it has also been confirmed that Doakes will be part of this. It’s highly likely we will hear Doakes’ now iconic phrase “Surprise, Motherfu**er” in this moment, but only time will tell what else will come from this moment.

Perhaps we will also see Deb, Rita, or other people from Dexter’s past that have died as a result of his actions. It would seem fitting to use this moment as a way to haunt him for everything he has done up to this moment, almost as if Dexter is having his own ritual turned on him. When Dexter kills someone, he typically puts up pictures of all of their victims as a reminder of what they’ve done. By being haunted by all of their ghosts, this could really change Dexter when he wakes up from his coma. We’ll have to wait and see who else may pop up here, but it’s a smart way of tying all of these shows together and allowing fan service in a way that enhances the story.

Dexter: Resurrection is barreling toward its release now. With the first trailer out, we only have a little over a month to go before the two-episode premiere. The show is still shooting its last episode or two in New York, but will likely wrap up sometime this month ahead of next month’s premiere. Dexter: Resurrection will have multiple seasons with Michael C. Hall committed to returning for years to come. The first season will have ten episodes and it’s likely future seasons would adhere to this structure as well.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th on Paramount+. Which Dexter characters do you want to see in the new show?