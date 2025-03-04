Dexter: Resurrection Adds Neil Patrick Harris (Is He Also a Serial Killer?)

Dexter: Resurrection has cast Neil Patrick Harris in a mysterious new role. Dexter is a show that is known for a lot of things, but its characters is certainly one of the biggest things the franchise has going for it. Of course, it’s led by Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer who is layered like an onion as a psychopath who discovers what it really means to be human throughout his entire journey. Being part serial killer, part vigilante, and part law enforcement, Dexter Morgan is a character that is extremely complicated and as a result requires some equally complicated counterparts. Over the years, the likes of Jimmy Smits, John Lithgow, Clancy Brown, and many more have crossed paths with Dexter.

Even Dexter’s supporting cast is quite strong with actors like James Remar playing Dexter’s dad. For the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, the series cast Christian Slater to play the same role, giving the show some tremendous star power. With that said, upcoming sequel series Dexter: Resurrection is looking to have a star-studded cast unlike any previous season. Dexter: Resurrection has already cast Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as Dexter’s primary foils, though we have no idea exactly what they have done to get on Dexter’s radar. Nevertheless, those two alone are worthy villains and tick the box of having one or two big stars… but the show isn’t done adding stars.

Dexter: Resurrection Casts Neil Patrick Harris in Mysterious Role

dexter: new blood

With filming well underway on Dexter: Resurrection, the sequel series has officially cast Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl, How I Met Your Mother) as a mysterious character named Lowell. We don’t have any other details on Harris’ role besides his name, which is surprising as almost everyone else who has been cast has been given a small tidbit of information. Is it possible Lowell is actually not the real name of Neil Patrick Harris’ character and this is someone who packs a much more sinister secret? Maybe! This is a show known for its twists and turns on top of its expensive call sheets. Just last week, Krysten Ritter was confirmed to be starring in Dexter: Resurrection as a character named Mia and rumors suggest she will also be a serial killer of sorts.

Is it possible that Dexter, Mia, Lowell, and Dinklage’s Leon Prater will all be serial killers? Who knows, but New York City is a big city and there’s likely all kinds of villainy taking place on its streets. The plot for Dexter: Resurrection continues to remain a secret, but it’s likely Dexter is searching for his son and on the run from the police after the events of Dexter: New Blood. It has also been confirmed that Angel Batista will return in Dexter: Resurrection, which will likely allow for a big confrontation between Dexter and his old friend from Miami Metro. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess as to where this series will go, but it’s hard to imagine the show would’ve attracted such a stellar cast if it didn’t have a great story.

Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly go for multiple seasons, but both Ritter and Harris are expected to appear as guest stars. Of course, there are many instances where guest stars turned into series regulars, so it’s possible they could return in future seasons if Dexter doesn’t have his way with them. Similarly, Paramount is apparently exploring numerous Dexter spin-offs and eyeing various characters from Resurrection to be the focus of some of them. It’s possible Harris’ character could appear in one of those spin-offs. Nevertheless, the future for Dexter is incredibly bright and there’s plenty to look forward to. As of right now, Dexter: Resurrection is entering its third month of shooting and is slated to premiere this summer.

