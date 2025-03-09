Dexter: Resurrection Set Photos Hint at Long Awaited Showdown

Dexter: Resurrection seems to be gearing up to give fans the showdown they’ve been waiting to see for years. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the most anticipated shows of 2025, yet we know next to nothing about it. Last year, Paramount and Showtime shocked fans by confirming Michael C. Hall would return as Dexter Morgan in a sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection. It came as a surprise as Dexter: New Blood infamously killed off the titular serial killer in the final moments of the last episode. Many longed for his return, but didn’t think it would actually happen given how definitive it all felt.

Now, Dexter: Resurrection is officially filming and things are heating up as we inch closer to the summer premiere. For starters, Dexter: Resurrection is packing an all-star cast with Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Kristyn Ritter, James Remar, and many more. It’s easily the most jam packed cast the beloved show has ever had, which is saying a lot since the show has featured some tremendous star power in the past with the likes of John Lithgow, Clancy Brown, and Jimmy Smits. Despite knowing who is going to be in Resurrection, plot details are heavily under wraps. Even when ComicBook spoke with showrunner Clyde Phillips for prequel series Dexter: Original Sin last month, he wouldn’t shed any light on the project.

Dexter: Resurrection Set Photos Hint at Dexter and Batista Showdown

With that said, one thing fans are hoping to see in Dexter: Resurrection is something that was set up in Dexter: New Blood, but never went anywhere. At the end of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter’s former friend and co-worker Angel Batista is informed that Dexter is alive and is in custody in Iron Lake for suspicions of a murder. Angela Bishop suspects he may actually be the Bay Harbor Butcher and asks Angel to come. Unfortunately, Dexter escapes and is killed by his son before Angel is able to arrive. However, it has already been confirmed that David Zayas will reprise his role of Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection meaning we may finally get the confrontation between Dexter and Batista.

New set photos from Dexter: Resurrection in Times Square heavily hint at the confrontation. The show was reportedly filming its fourth episode in Times Square last week when fans caught glimpses of David Zayas on set with Jack Alcott who plays Harrison Morgan. Spectators caught images that suggested that Harrison may be trying to avoid Batista as he is seen lurking and trying to hide from Batista at some sort of restaurant. Similarly, nearby in Times Square, Michael C. Hall was filming a scene at a hot dog stand. With the two scenes being shot in close proximity, it’s possible that Dexter will also be trying to avoid Batista.

Solo necesitas tener un día libre de trabajo, salir a comer, y quizá tener la suerte suficiente para conseguirte con la grabación de #dexter en NY y ver a Jack Alcott y David Zayas. ✨ pic.twitter.com/pTYXIYEsR9 — Yatzelys P.L. (@YatzelysP) March 7, 2025

We can only speculate at the moment, but it seems like Dexter: Resurrection will be about Dexter trying to reconnect with his son in New York City. As for if he’s able to link up with him prior to the scenes that were just filmed remains to be seen. It’s possible that Batista may try to use Harrison to track down Dexter and bring him to justice. It’s also been speculated that Desmond Harrington may return as Joey Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection, but the actor has been cagey when asked about it. It would be great to see Batista and Quinn partnered up once again and trying to track down Dexter as he caused both of them a tremendous amount of pain.

Whether or not it happens remains to be seen. With a summer premiere in mind and Dexter: Resurrection having shot almost half of its episodes, it’s likely we could get a teaser trailer in April or May. Hopefully that will give us more of an idea of what to expect from the upcoming show. Either way, it seems like Dexter: Resurrection is going to give fans exactly what they want.

What do you want to see in Dexter: Resurrection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.