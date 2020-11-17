Alicia Vikander Developing Dial M for Murder TV Series

✖

Tomb Raider and The Man From Uncle star Alicia Vikander is bringing one of the most iconic stories of the 1950s to the modern era. On Monday, it was announced that Vikander will be executive producing a limited series of Dial M for Murder, based on the iconic Frederick Knott play and later Alfred Hitchcock movie of the same name. Reports indicate that Vikander could potentially star in the MGM/UA Television series, which will reimagine the iconic story from the female perspective. The goal is reportedly to have the series serve as an anthology, with potential future seasons that would also tell suspense thriller stories from a female point of view.

The original Dial M for Murder follows Tony Wendice (played by Ray Milland in the Hitchcock film), a former tennis pro who hopes to arrange the murder of his wife, Margot (Grace Kelly), in order to gain her fortune. After learning that Margot is having an affair with Mark Halliday (Robert Cummings), Tony orchestrates the elaborate murder plot -- but it quickly and horribly goes awry.

Dial M for Murder will be created by The Giver's Michael Mitnick, with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter overseeing. Winter is also attached to an upcoming The Batman spinoff for HBO Max. Executive producers will include Winter, Vikander, Charles Collier, Andrew Mittman, and Lloyd Braun.

This project comes as Vikander is expected to reprise her role as Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider sequel, which is expected to film next year, but has since been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's a wonderful character that has been with us for like 22 years," Vikander previously said of playing the character. "She's become a great role model and I love the fact that she's been able to take such a big place as a female character in the gaming world and in cinema. I think there's definitely room for this character to evolve, and it felt like it came out in '96, and I think it reflects a strong woman with the same kind of essence still as a smart, very curious, feisty, vulnerable woman. It's almost like she has changed due to how society has changed, she has become more a woman of now, of the time."

